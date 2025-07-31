123Invent Inventor Develops New Herbal Smoking Option (OSK-1159)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 02:01:25
PITTSBURGH , July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a completely natural vaping and nicotine alternative to reduce tobacco use and provide a pleasant taste," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the HERBETTES. My herbal design could also aid in the healing process."

The invention provides a new pre-rolled vaping and nicotine alternative. In doing so, it offers a more natural smoking option. As a result, it could help reduce tobacco use. It also could provide therapeutic benefits. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers, especially those looking to reduce tobacco use or quit.

HERBETTES is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Phoenix Lovejoy at 910-834-4103 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

