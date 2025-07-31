NIGC Announces Record $43.9 Billion In FY 2024 Gross Gaming Revenues

MILWAUKEE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) today announced Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) of $43.9 billion for fiscal year 2024. This historic figure reflects a $2.0 billion increase over FY 2023, representing an overall growth of 4.6% across the Indian gaming industry.

"This year's GGR reflects not only the resilience of the tribal gaming industry, but also the dedication of tribal leadership in preserving and growing this important economic driver for their communities," said NIGC Acting Chairwoman Sharon Avery. "The continued success of Indian gaming is a testament to the strong tribal governance and the sound regulation that protects the integrity of the industry."

The GGR figure is calculated from independently audited financial statements from 532 independently audited gaming operations owned by 243 federally recognized tribes across 29 states. Two NIGC regions, Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C., reported double-digit growth over the previous fiscal year.

"These revenue numbers demonstrate the positive impacts of tribal gaming and the essential role it plays supporting tribal sovereignty, job growth, infrastructure, education, and important social, health, and welfare programs in tribal communities – just to name a few," said Vice Chair Jeannie Hovland. "NIGC remains committed to working with Tribes and their regulators to ensure the long-term integrity and success of Indian gaming."

NIGC uses GGR as a key industry measure, defining it as the amount wagered minus winnings returned to players. The agency collects this information annually to assess trends and help guide regulatory policy in support of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

To view the FY 2024 GGR report, click here .

The full data, including a regional breakdown is available at .

