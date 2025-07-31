Four Massachusetts Brightpath Early Learning And Child Care Schools Nationally Recognized For High-Quality Early Childhood Education

Leading child care and early years education provider in Norfolk County earns National NAEYC Accreditation

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care , a premier provider of high-quality early childhood education and care, is thrilled to announce that four BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care schools have earned a spot among the top programs in the U.S. with its recent accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this quality mark. The school locations include: Braintree, Canton, Norwood, and Quincy.

As part of Busy Bees, one of the world's largest and most respected early years education and care providers, BrightPath serves children aged six weeks up to 12 years at select locations with high-quality programs tailored to inspire early learning, creativity, and exploration with its proprietary BeeCurious Curriculum.

"High-quality early years education is essential for giving young children the best start in life and supporting families throughout the communities we serve," says Samaya Khattak, Chief Education Officer at Busy Bees North America. "At BrightPath, we are deeply committed to the gold standard of early childhood education, as set by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). Our programs reflect these trusted principles, and our passionate educators deliver nurturing, play-based learning experiences that are truly unmatched. For all of us, this honor represents a labor of love and a celebration of our commitment to excellence."

To earn NAEYC Accreditation, BrightPath went through an extensive self-study process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors who evaluated hundreds of criteria pertaining to NAEYC's research-based program standards. These standards include relationships; curriculum; teaching; assessment of child progress; health; staff competencies, preparation and support; families; community relationships; physical environment; and leadership and management.

NAEYC-Accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

"NAEYC-Accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy and dedication to complete," states Alissa Mwenelupembe, NAEYC's Senior Director of Early Learning Program Accreditation. "BrightPath has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families."

