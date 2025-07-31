Quantipath Adds Top-Tier Executives To Leadership Team Ahead Of Genopathx Launch

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With decades of legal experience across technology, biotech, and high-growth ventures,will serve as QuantiPath's first General Counsel. His expertise in intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and contract strategy will help guide the company through the complex legal landscape of molecular diagnostics and global commercialization. LinkedIn

Janine Williams , a veteran marketing executive known for launching disruptive brands in the technology sector, joins as Chief Marketing Officer. Williams brings a strong track record in brand strategy, commercialization, and customer experience design. She recently lead the rebrand of QuantiPath, formerly Food Supply Security - and will lead the marketing and communication efforts for the upcoming GenoPATHx release. LinkedIn

These additions build on the company's commitment to pairing scientific excellence with operational and strategic leadership. Connolly and Williams join a powerhouse executive team that includes:



Jon LoPorto - President & CEO

Tim Krebs - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Leier, PhD – Chief Science Officer

Elizabeth Krushinskie, DVM, PhD – Vice President, Poultry Sector

Jens Kjaer, DVM – Director, Livestock Sector Scott Sherod - Director, Operations

"As we approach our commercial debut, it's critical that our leadership reflects the ambition and complexity of what we're bringing to market," said John LoPorto , President and CEO of QuantiPath. "Michael and Janine are highly respected in their fields, and they bring the legal rigor and market vision necessary to take QuantiPath to the next level."

QuantiPath's flagship product, GenoPATHx , is a next-generation PCR-based assay that detects, differentiates, and quantifies over 60 Salmonella serovars , including the ability to distinguish wild-type from vaccine strains. This level of detail and speed offers unmatched diagnostic power for food producers, veterinary labs, and regulatory agencies.

With these leadership additions, QuantiPath is well-positioned to scale its mission: delivering clarity, speed, and actionable insights to the front lines of food safety and animal health.

About QuantiPath

QuantiPath is a biotechnology company revolutionizing food safety testing through precision genetic diagnostics. Its flagship product, GenoPATHx, is the only rapid test kit that identifies and quantifies multiple Salmonella serovars simultaneously, offering the food industry unparalleled visibility into microbial contamination. Backed by a team of geneticists, microbiologists and industry veterans, QuantiPath's mission is to deliver data clarity, consumer safety, and operational confidence from farm to fork. Learn more at and follow company updates on LinkedIn.

SOURCE QuantiPath