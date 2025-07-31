Thehomemag (THM Media) Acquires Naylor Exchange Events, Launches Thehomemag Exchange

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic acquisition marks a significant expansion of THM Media's mission to serve the home improvement industry through innovative marketing, education, and networking opportunities. TheHomeMag Exchange will continue the legacy of the original Naylor Exchange Events-bringing together elite professionals from across the home building and improvement sectors-while introducing enhanced programming and deeper brand integration with TheHomeMag and AskHomey.

"With this acquisition, we're not only continuing the success of a well-established event series-we're elevating it," said Tom Bohn, CEO of THM Media. "TheHomeMag Exchange will serve as a dynamic space where builders, top-tier vendors like Moen and Plastpro, and solution partners to build relationships, share insights, and find new growth opportunities in a rapidly changing market."

TheHomeMag Exchange events will retain the signature one-on-one format, ensuring productive interactions between vetted vendors and high-performing home service companies. Upcoming events will feature curated matchmaking, keynote presentations, peer roundtables, and access to THM Media's expansive homeowner engagement platforms.

THM Media plans to host at least six annual events in key markets across the U.S., with the first official event under the new brand scheduled for September 2025 .

About THM Media

THM Media is the parent company of TheHomeMag, ThePetMag, AskHomey, and now TheHomeMag Exchange. THM Media is a full-service home improvement marketing company that empowers brands and professionals to reach homeowners through print, digital, and AI-driven platforms. With decades of industry expertise, THM Media creates high-impact campaigns that blend traditional advertising with modern technology to deliver real results.

Through its powerful suite of solutions-including TheHomeMag (the nation's largest home improvement print publication), AskHomey (an AI-powered online platform), targeted email marketing, and digital advertising-THM Media helps businesses grow by connecting them with homeowners ready to take action.

Recognizing that pets are a beloved part of the home, THM Media also offers specialized pet marketing opportunities through ThePetMag -a unique print & digital opportunity that helps pet brands reach engaged, pet-loving homeowners nationwide.

Backed by proven performance and a commitment to innovation, THM Media is the trusted partner for home improvement-and home life-marketing across the U.S.

For more information about THM Media and its full portfolio of solutions, visit thehomemag .

Nick Curci of Corporate Solutions in Westport, Connecticut was the exclusive advisor to Naylor, LLC in arranging, structuring and negotiating this transaction.

