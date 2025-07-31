Verito Achieves #1 Ranking In G2 Summer 2025 Reports, Validating Its Performance-First Cloud Hosting And Managed IT

A tax and accounting-focused cloud and managed IT provider scores 85/100 in satisfaction, nearly triple its nearest competitor, winning top badges for "Best Usability," "Easiest Setup," and "Best Support."

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verito , a provider of high-performance cloud hosting and managed IT services, has secured the top position in all major categories of G2's Summer 2025 Cloud Application Hosting Reports. The company's customer satisfaction scores were nearly triple those of its competitors.

The peer review platform's analysis of thousands of verified user reviews positioned Verito in the top-tier "High Performer" quadrant, earning an 85/100 satisfaction score. Verito achieved #1 rankings across the Results Index (9.27), Usability Index (9.26), Relationship Index (9.20), and Implementation Index (9.12), earning a clean sweep of the field.

"These rankings validate our core philosophy: performance-first IT is a profit driver for tax & accounting firms," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito. "The data shows our Guaranteed-Resource PlatformTM delivers measurable speed advantages that shared hosting simply cannot match. This performance foundation is amplified by our VeritGuard managed IT service, which ensures firms maximize those speed gains by eliminating day-to-day tech friction. Winning badges like 'Best Support' prove that our expert team turns unmatched infrastructure into unmatched firm productivity."

Key findings and top-badge wins from the G2 reports include:



5.5x Faster ROI: A 4-month return on investment for Verito clients vs. 22 months for Rightworks users.

Best Usability: A #1 ranking driven by 97% "Ease of Use" and 96% "Ease of Admin" scores.

Best Support: A perfect 100% satisfaction score for quality of support, reflecting Verito's commitment to proactive IT management.

Most Implementable: A #1 ranking for the implementation experience. Best Relationship: A 99% satisfaction rating for "Ease of Doing Business With."

G2's demographic analysis showed 82% of Verito reviewers (28 of 34) represent tax & accounting firms, confirming the company's specialized focus. Verito's platform combines dedicated resources, which eliminate the performance bottlenecks of shared hosting, with proactive IT support that frees accountants from technology-related disruptions.

"Our average contract term of just two months proves we earn client trust daily rather than relying on lock-in periods," added Narang. "This G2 recognition reflects our commitment to delivering the integrated IT foundation that drives a firm's bottom line."

About Verito: Verito provides specialized high-performance cloud hosting (VeritSpace) and proactive managed IT services (VeritGuard) exclusively for tax & accounting professionals. The company's integrated platform is engineered to maximize firm profitability by eliminating system lag and resolving IT issues in minutes, backed by a 99.999% uptime guarantee and 24/7 expert support. Learn more at .

