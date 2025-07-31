123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Commercial Shelving System (OSK-1219)
PITTSBURGH , July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in a super store, and I thought there could be a better commercial shelving system to increase convenience during the stocking and zoning process," said an inventor, from Lockridge, Iowa, "so I invented the SLIDING SHELVES. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional shelving systems."
The patent-pending invention provides a modified shelf system for a grocery store, hardware store, or other location. In doing so, it enables the user to slide the shelf out without removing it. As a result, it ensures stocking and zoning of shelves is easier and more time efficient. Thus, it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery/retail stores and commercial shopping establishments.
The SLIDING SHELVES invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Brian Murphy at 319-217-9433 or email [email protected].
