National Veteran Business Development Council At The 26Th Annual Stellantis Supplier Procurement Matchmaker Event

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is honored to attend the 26th Annual Stellantis Supplier Diversity Matchmaker Event, held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, from 11 AM to 5 PM at the Chrysler Technical Center, Stellantis North America Headquarters, 1000 Chrysler Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326.As the original and leading third-party certification agency for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), NVBDC sets the national standard for certifying veteran businesses. Our mission is to provide certified veteran businesses with access to real economic opportunities, especially within the supplier diversity marketplace, which represents a staggering $122 billion in corporate procurement spending.This premier industry event marks another significant milestone in Stellantis' enduring commitment to supplier diversity. A proud NVBDC corporate member, Stellantis has worked closely with our organization to ensure that veteran-owned businesses have the opportunity to compete and thrive in today's highly competitive supply chain. Through events like the Matchmaker, Stellantis continues to open doors for certified veteran suppliers nationwide.This year's event promises an engaging experience, featuring valuable networking opportunities with Stellantis teams and supplier partners, an inspiring opening ceremony with impactful keynote speakers, and a dynamic showcase of global and local suppliers who are driving innovation across the industry.NVBDC encourages all certified and prospective SD/VOBs to attend. Your participation demonstrates the strength and capability of veteran-owned businesses in today's evolving economy. This is more than a networking event-it's a gateway to business growth, national exposure, and long-term partnerships in the corporate supplier space.All suppliers are welcome.Register to attend or exhibit today:About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading third-party certification entity for Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in the United States. NVBDC connects veteran businesses with over 200 Fortune 500 and government partners and is the only veteran certification body recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable. Learn more at ./veteran-news/national-veteran-business-development-council-at-the-26th-annual-stellantis-supplier-procurement-matchmaker-event/

