NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 – Embodying the theme"Life's Good When You Protect Wildlife," the third annual LG Wonderbox Showcase features original 3D anamorphic art that envisions a better future for the earth and its creatures. Sponsored in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation by LG Electronics USA, this year's college-level digital art competition aims to inspire everyone to experience and protect the wonders of wildlife and wild places.

The just-unveiled winning entries in the 2025 Wonderbox Competition highlight endangered and vulnerable species in their native habitats through 3D animations that create immersive digital worlds. These animations reveal moments of curiosity, wonder and inspiration, recognizing that every species has a story to tell and a role to play on our planet, according to Jeannie Lee, director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics USA, which sponsors the program.

"In this year's Wonderbox program, we witnessed an exciting blend of artistic talent and innovation," said Lee. "The winning creations not only capture the program's theme but also demonstrate the incredible potential of creativity through art. Each submission embodies our spirit of optimism, and we are proud to feature the winning entries on LG's Times Square billboard, allowing the world to experience these exceptional works of art and their thoughtful messages about our planet."

Taking first-place is Matthew Leung with his artwork titled, "LG x Sea Otter," which depicts a colorful environment that showcases a sea otter's habitat and lifestyle, while conveying a powerful message about cleaning up litter and keeping the oceans clean. "I wanted to show the negative impacts of pollution and demonstrate that the sea otter actually does its part by picking up a bottle and bringing it to the surface,” said Leung.“To me, this embodies how Life's Good but it can't stay that way if we don't do our part, too."

The second-place winner is the collaborative artwork from Ellesting Zhu, Dongmin Mok and Zhiqi Liu titled“Don't Let Them Disappear.” While researching endangered species, the team was especially drawn to the Yacare Caiman, a threatened crocodilian reptile. According to the artist team,“Their rough armored skin may protect them in the wild but not from threats. Along the way, we discovered that the butterfly has been seen drinking the tears of caimans. That small, unexpected moment inspired us to merge both species into a scene to show how deeply connected they are to each other. Sadly, both species are still facing serious threats from human activity and habitat loss. We want to use our creativity to help protect endangered and threatened species.”

Vinh Vo secured the third-place position with their piece titled "Hope for the Blue," which depicts an endangered blue whale swimming through a ruined city to guide a young diver on a journey of healing and unity. Vo explains:“Together, they become a symbol of hope-reflecting LG's vision for a smarter, more compassionate future where truly life's good.”

Further recognizing the outstanding talent displayed in the competition, LG is granting cash prizes to the winners: Matthew Leung in first place will receive $25,000, Zhiqi Liu's team will receive $10,000 and Vinh Vo will receive $5,000. Each also receives LG's CineBeamQ 4K UHD Projector. Leung's Grand Prize includes the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which features a versatile 32-inch 4K touchscreen and a wheeled base - a truly innovative tool great for artists to create, collaborate and showcase their visions.

The competition, overseen by a panel of respected artists and influential figures -namely Mike Gunton, Holly Spearing and Carey Stanton - who judged student submissions based on creative storytelling, technical skill, scientific accuracy and meaningful point of view. The 2025 LG Wonderbox Showcase unveiling occurred during a July 21 episode of“Access Daily with Mario & Kit,” featuring the finalists and their artistic innovation and inspiring thought-provoking creativity through art.

Looking ahead, LG invites artists and enthusiasts to stay tuned for the 2026 LG Wonderbox Showcase, scheduled for next year. Visit for updates on competition dates and details.

