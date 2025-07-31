Motorola Solutions Foundation & Calculated Genius Recognize 2025 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship Recipients

MENAFN - 3BL) On July 11, the Motorola Solutions Foundation , the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, together with Calculated Genius , celebrated 10 new recipients of its Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship program at Motorola Solutions' global headquarters in Chicago, Ill.

Now in its third year, the Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship awards students $3,000 for their first year of college and an additional $2,500 each subsequent year throughout their college education, up to four years. Students are matched with a mentor from Motorola Solutions, who provides guidance and support through regular check-ins and leadership conversations.

To date, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has awarded over $300,000 to support scholarships for over 50 students through the Bright Minds, Bold Futures program.

This year's scholars will be attending eight different universities this fall, including The Ohio State University, University of Michigan, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Purdue University. Recipients demonstrate commitment and perseverance through their academic achievements, extracurricular activities and community service and are pursuing degrees ranging from computer science and mechanical engineering to systems design and electrical engineering. In the words of Caroline, a scholarship recipient attending the University of Illinois at Chicago this fall, "receiving the Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship is not just a life-changing opportunity and an investment in my future, it also expands my access to higher education and beyond, allowing me to fully focus on my academic and career goals. I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity and community."

Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients and continued best wishes to current scholars - we can't wait to see what you accomplish at school and beyond!

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the world to create safer cities and thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact and inclusion. For more information on the Foundation, visit: .

About Calculated Genius

Calculated Genius is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, to inspire and support a brighter future. Founded in 2016 by engineer and entrepreneur, Kimberly Moore, Calculated Genius provides STEM + programming, scholarships and mentorship, demonstrating through example a pathway to sustainable, rewarding, and essential careers in STEM. Learn more at calculatedgenius . Follow CG on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.