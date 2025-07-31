QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR1.3 Billion
Doha: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 189 days, 252 days, and 336 days, worth QR 1.3 billion.
In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a 7-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.610 percent, QR 200 million for a 28-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.611 percent, QR 200 million for a 91-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.546 percent, QR 200 million for a 189-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.461 percent, QR 100 million for a 252-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.415 percent, and QR 100 million for a 336-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.365 percent.
According to QCB, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR 4.4 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment