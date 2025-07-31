Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Issues Treasury Bills Worth QR1.3 Billion

2025-07-31 02:00:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 189 days, 252 days, and 336 days, worth QR 1.3 billion.

In a post on X platform on Thursday, QCB said that the treasury bills issued were distributed as follows: QR 500 million for a 7-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.610 percent, QR 200 million for a 28-day term (New Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.611 percent, QR 200 million for a 91-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.546 percent, QR 200 million for a 189-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.461 percent, QR 100 million for a 252-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.415 percent, and QR 100 million for a 336-day term (Tap Issuance) at an interest rate of 4.365 percent.

According to QCB, the total auction bids for the treasury bills amounted to QR 4.4 billion.

