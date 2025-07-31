Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price Declines By 1.23% In Qatari Market This Week


(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 1.23 percent during the current week, reaching USD 3297.2 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The QNB data showed that the price of an ounce of gold had fallen from the USD 3338.425 level recorded last Sunday.

Regarding other precious metals, the data indicated a 2.56 percent weekly decline in the price of silver, reaching $37.22 per ounce, compared to $38.20 at the beginning

of the week. Platinum prices also dropped by 5.09 percent, reaching $1,338.61 per ounce, down from $1,410.50 at the beginning of the week.

Search