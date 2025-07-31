Qatar Aims To Multiply Patent Output Tenfold By 2030

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its national strategy to build a knowledge-based economy, Qatar is setting an ambitious goal to increase its number of patents filed per billion dollars of GDP by tenfold by 2030.

Director of the Research and Policy Support Department at the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI Council) Dr. Mohammed Al-Hosani said,“We believe that one of the main indicators of innovation is the number of patents per billion dollars of GDP. Our ambition is to increase this metric tenfold by 2030,” he stated.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he emphasized that this key indicator reflects the country's commitment to turning innovative ideas into protected intellectual property that fuels sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness.

Al-Housani said that QRDI Council is committed to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in the country through the launch and expansion of its Intellectual Property (IP) Clinics initiative.

He said that the IP Clinics initiative has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Qatar's innovation ecosystem. It offers entrepreneurs and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) individualized support to assess the potential of their ideas, understand IP tools, and develop strategies to protect and commercialize their innovations.

“Most people associate intellectual property with patents, but it also includes trademarks, copyrights, and industrial designs,” Dr. Al-Housani explained.“These tools are vital for startups and SMEs to convert their innovations into valuable economic assets, strengthen their competitiveness, and expand internationally.”

The IP Clinics are part of a broader multi-phase strategy: Short-term goals: Raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property among SMEs and entrepreneurs, and equip them with the tools they need to convert ideas into economic opportunities.

Medium-term goals: Empower Qatari companies to expand internationally with greater confidence, armed with legal protections for their innovations. This, in turn, enhances Qatar's appeal as a destination for foreign investment. Long-term goals: Contribute to Qatar's Third National Development Strategy by strengthening its innovation-driven economy and solidifying its status as a global hub for intellectual capital.

QRDI has already launched a series of workshops, including an inaugural seminar that saw strong participation from startups and entrepreneurs. These sessions cover key topics such as the Madrid Protocol, which simplifies the international patent filing process by allowing businesses to secure protection in over 110 countries through a single application.

The flagship feature of the initiative is the IP Clinic itself - a one-on-one consultation model that runs over a period of three to six months. Participants receive personalized guidance from global IP experts to identify, protect, and economically leverage their intellectual assets. Registration remains open through QRDI's website and social media platforms.

Dr. Al-Housani noted that creating a robust IP infrastructure also supports Qatar's broader economic diplomacy.“We aim to present Qatar not only as a market, but as a regional gateway for innovation and investment. A transparent, well-regulated IP environment gives international investors the confidence to bring their businesses here.” He also hinted at upcoming partnerships with new stakeholders in Qatar's innovation landscape, reflecting the Council's openness to collaboration and responsiveness to evolving needs.“In today's fast-paced world, ideas have a short shelf life. If you don't act on an idea, someone else will,” said Dr. Al-Housani.“That's why IP is no longer optional - it's essential. It's the backbone of economic diversification and national competitiveness.”

To recall, QRDI Council recently announced a new partnership with Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to empower Qatari small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through strategic intellectual property (IP) management and innovation. This collaboration, which marks a significant milestone in Qatar's innovation journey, aims to embed IP as a core business driver for the nation's entrepreneurs and innovators.