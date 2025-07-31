VIDEO: QMD Shares Safety Tips For Dusty Weather

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar Meteorology Department issued a health advisory as the country is expected to be affected by a wave of dust

Residents are urged to limit exposure to dusty conditions and take preventive measures to protect their health.



The advisory recommends regularly washing the face, nose, and mouth, and wearing a face mask to reduce the risk of dust entering the respiratory system.

In case dust enters the eyes, individuals are cautioned against washing them with water immediately to avoid irritation.

The public is encouraged to stay indoors when possible, particularly those with respiratory conditions.