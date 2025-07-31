Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amu Sharks Retain Shpageeza Title, Beating Mis Ainak

Amu Sharks Retain Shpageeza Title, Beating Mis Ainak


2025-07-31 02:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Amu Sharks defeated the Mis Ainak Knights in the final match of the 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), claiming the championship title.

In today's match, the Amu Sharks won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the Mis Ainak Knights were bowled out for 121 runs in the 17th over.

Azmatullah Omarzai, the captain of the Amo Sharks, delivered an outstanding performance by taking four wickets.

In response, the Amo Sharks successfully chased down the target in the 13th over, losing only two wickets, and secured victory by eight wickets. This marks their second consecutive Shpageeza League title.

Hasan Isakhel was the top scorer for Amo, contributing 50 runs.

The 10th edition of the SCL began on July 18, featuring five teams: Spin Ghar, Amo, Band-i-Amir, Boost, and Mis Ainak. Amo and Mis Ainak advanced to the final.

sa

MENAFN31072025000174011037ID1109869353

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search