Amu Sharks Retain Shpageeza Title, Beating Mis Ainak

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Amu Sharks defeated the Mis Ainak Knights in the final match of the 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), claiming the championship title.

In today's match, the Amu Sharks won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the Mis Ainak Knights were bowled out for 121 runs in the 17th over.

Azmatullah Omarzai, the captain of the Amo Sharks, delivered an outstanding performance by taking four wickets.

In response, the Amo Sharks successfully chased down the target in the 13th over, losing only two wickets, and secured victory by eight wickets. This marks their second consecutive Shpageeza League title.

Hasan Isakhel was the top scorer for Amo, contributing 50 runs.

The 10th edition of the SCL began on July 18, featuring five teams: Spin Ghar, Amo, Band-i-Amir, Boost, and Mis Ainak. Amo and Mis Ainak advanced to the final.

