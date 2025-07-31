Amu Sharks Retain Shpageeza Title, Beating Mis Ainak
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Amu Sharks defeated the Mis Ainak Knights in the final match of the 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), claiming the championship title.
In today's match, the Amu Sharks won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the Mis Ainak Knights were bowled out for 121 runs in the 17th over.
Azmatullah Omarzai, the captain of the Amo Sharks, delivered an outstanding performance by taking four wickets.
In response, the Amo Sharks successfully chased down the target in the 13th over, losing only two wickets, and secured victory by eight wickets. This marks their second consecutive Shpageeza League title.
Hasan Isakhel was the top scorer for Amo, contributing 50 runs.
The 10th edition of the SCL began on July 18, featuring five teams: Spin Ghar, Amo, Band-i-Amir, Boost, and Mis Ainak. Amo and Mis Ainak advanced to the final.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment