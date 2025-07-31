Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nearly 300 Afghans Freed From Pakistani, Iraqi Jails

Nearly 300 Afghans Freed From Pakistani, Iraqi Jails


2025-07-31 02:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says that nearly 300 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan and Iraq.

The ministry announced in a post on its official X account on Thursday that the individuals were released and repatriated during the outgoing week.

Citing sources from the migration transfer departments at Pul-i-Abrisham in Nimroz province, Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, and Torkham in Nangarhar province, the ministry reported the following:

  • A total of 111 individuals who had been imprisoned in Pakistan for periods ranging from 6 days to 3 months entered the country through Spin Boldak.
  • Another 164 individuals, detained for 2 to 9 days in Pakistan, returned via the Torkham crossing.
  • Twelve individuals who had been imprisoned in Iraq for 2 to 6 months entered through Pul-i-Abrisham in Nimroz.

Upon arrival in Afghanistan, the returnees received humanitarian assistance and were subsequently transported to their respective home provinces, the ministry added.

hz/sa

MENAFN31072025000174011037ID1109869352

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search