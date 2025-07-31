$37M Solar Power, Substation Projects Inaugurated In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Construction work commenced on a solar power generation plant and a substation in central Logar province on Thursday, with an investment of nearly $37 million.

The power plant will have a generation capacity of 40 megawatts, and the substation will have a capacity of 126 megavolt-amperes.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said that the projects are being implemented in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, with a total investment of $36.74 million by the Ghazanfar Group and Regional Group, under the auspices of DABS.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the two power generation projects was held on Thursday in the presence of high-ranking officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, speaking at the inauguration, highlighted the importance of electricity for national development.

He identified the lack of sufficient electricity as a key barrier to Afghanistan's progress.

“Afghanistan has vast potential for energy generation,” he said,“but unfortunately, these resources have not been properly utilized, making the country heavily reliant on electricity imports, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually.”

He noted that since the re-establishment of the IEA, significant strides have been made in various sectors, including energy.

Projects focusing on renewable energy generation have been launched across several provinces, alongside initiatives for electricity distribution, industrial zone support, and expanding access to electricity for the general population.

Baradar reiterated the Islamic Emirate's commitment to achieving energy self-sufficiency and said Afghanistan not only has the capacity to meet its own electricity needs but also to export surplus power to neighboring countries. However, he stressed the importance of proper water resource management and the efficient use of solar and wind energy, areas in which the government is developing long-term strategies.

He also directed the contracting company to prioritize work quality and ensure timely completion of the project.

Speaking at the event, DABS CEO Dr. Abdul Bari Omar said that four decades of conflict had destroyed much of the country's infrastructure, including in the power sector.

However, he expressed optimism about the current developmental momentum.

“We are committed to delivering electricity to all corners of Afghanistan,” he said.“With improved security, transparency, and a national commitment to development, it is time for everyone to contribute to rebuilding the country.”

He emphasized the vital role of electricity in driving industrial growth and education.“Without electricity, there is nothing. We must teach our children science so that they can generate power for the nation's future.”

Shahabuddin Dilawar, Director of the Red Crescent Society, said the launch of such projects reflects the transparency within the Islamic Emirate's governance.

He noted that Afghanistan possesses abundant natural energy resources that could not only ensure self-sufficiency but also enable power exports.

He added that work is ongoing on several infrastructure projects, including dams, railways, roads, and mines, and that Afghanistan's strategic geographic location makes it essential to regional connectivity and trade.

Acting Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif described the inauguration as a step toward national progress and enlightenment.

He stressed the central role of electricity in attracting investment and driving economic growth.

“Afghanistan is rich in energy sources, including water, wind, coal, and gas. Unfortunately, over the past 20 years, these resources were not properly utilized. Had they been, Afghanistan could have become a major electricity exporter,” he said.

He also revealed that at least 404 development projects are currently underway across various sectors in the current year alone.

Mohammad Ismail Ghazanfar, CEO of Ghazanfar Group, assured that electricity generated through the project in Logar would meet international standards.

kk/sa