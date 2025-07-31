Canada Plans To Recognize Palestinians State After France, UK

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced that Canada will officially recognize Palestine as an independent state at the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, according to media reports, according to media reports.

Carney described the move as a necessary shift in Ottawa's foreign policy to help preserve the viability of the two-state solution.

“Canada plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” the Prime Minister stated.

He noted that this decision aligns with recent announcements by France and Britain, which have also indicated their intention to recognize Palestine during the same UN summit.

Carney emphasized that the decision is based on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to undertake fundamental governmental reforms and to hold general elections in 2026.

The Prime Minister also strongly condemned the Israeli government's policies, stating they have“caused a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.” He stressed that Canada does not condone such actions and urged respect for civilian rights, regional security, and long-term stability.

In response, Israeli officials criticized Canada's move, describing it as“retribution for Hamas.”

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to take place next month in New York.

