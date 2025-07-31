Tourism Agencies' Licenses To Be Digitalized In Herat: Official

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Tourism agencies' licenses in western Herat province will soon transition from a paper-based system to a fully electronic system with updated designs and modern standards, an official said on Thursday.

Maulvi Qudratullah Jamal, Deputy Minister of Tourism at the Ministry of Information and Culture, made the announcement during a meeting with representatives from tourism, pilgrimage, medical and online service companies.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to supporting the growth of Afghanistan's tourism sector and outlined plans to introduce more facilities for tourism companies.

Among the changes, tourism licenses will soon be issued in digital format with a new design, allowing active companies to establish multiple representative offices across the country under a single license.

Jamal also announced the development of a centralized database to be deployed at Afghanistan's border points and airports. The initiative aims to facilitate smoother travel for tourists and ensure their safety and security.

Meanwhile, representatives of several tourism companies welcomed the Ministry's new approach but also highlighted ongoing challenges. They described the digitalization of licenses as a critical step toward improving transparency, enforcing standards, and strengthening the operations of legally registered companies.

They also noted the existence of unregulated companies in some provinces that operate without meeting proper standards, undermining the credibility of the tourism industry. Therefore, they emphasized the importance of digitizing and strictly regulating the licensing process.

Herat, known for its wealth of historical sites and cultural landmarks, holds significant potential for the development of the tourism industry in Afghanistan.

