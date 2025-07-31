Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Newly Designed Ashtray (OSK-1040)


PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a newly designed ashtray with added features to enhance convenience and cleanliness among smokers," said an inventor, from Des Moines, Iowa, "so I invented the LAZY ASH. My design would effectively catch and contain ash to reduce messes. It also eliminates the need to constantly hold a cigarette, and it offers a convenient way to clean smoking tools."

The invention provides an inventive new ashtray to catch ashes and resin. In doing so, it enables the user to easily contain and discard the ash or resin. It also provides a place for a smoker to place his or her cigarette between puffs. Additionally, it allows a smoker to clean his or her smoking tools periodically. The invention features a portable and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers.

The LAZY ASH is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

For more information, visit Or contact Brittney Stelmacher at 515-985-8892 or email [email protected] .

