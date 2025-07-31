Energy Transition Meets Emerging Tech On August 20Th At Enercom's 30Th Anniversary Energy Investment Conference

Landmark 30th Anniversary EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Announces Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session Schedule

Qualified Investors and Analysts Can Register at No Cost at

DENVER, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a leading energy consulting and strategic communications firm, announces the lineup of presenting companies for its Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session on Wednesday, August 20, the final day of the 2025 EnerCom Denver Conference.

The full schedule for the conference, which runs August 17-20, can be found at .

In recent years, the Energy Transition and Emerging Technology session at EnerCom Denver has highlighted early-stage innovators and entrepreneurs working to reshape the global energy industry, tackling complex challenges, advancing technologies, and exploring new sources of energy.

Past Energy Transition and Emerging Technology sessions have featured innovations in geothermal, lithium, solar, helium, renewable natural gas, carbon capture, and even robotics.

For three decades, the conference has remained at the forefront of energy technology and investment trends. This year's presenting companies will once again deliver cutting-edge insights in engineering, innovation, and energy economics.

EnerCom's Energy Transition and Emerging Technology Session will feature:

Teren

As a crisis and climate resilience analytics company, Teren is transforming how organizations manage environmental risk. Its flagship platform, Terevue, combines geospatial, earth, and data science to deliver high-resolution, 4D terrain intelligence that enables proactive infrastructure planning and asset protection.

Teren provides continuously-updated insights into terrain dynamics (e.g. landslides, flooding, erosion, wildfire risk) through a nationwide LiDAR content library. Their subscription-based model offers recurring revenue and strong scalability across a broad spectrum of industries including energy, transportation, insurance, and finance.

The company will be sharing case studies showing where Teren's high-fidelity terrain data and predictive analytics are already saved clients millions annually by identifying and mitigating environmental threats before they impact operations.

ESalinity

ESal's patented Engineered SalinityTM technology enhances oil recovery in both conventional and unconventional wells by engineering injection water salinity – without using chemicals. It is very low cost and offers guaranteed results in less than a year after deployment. Their technology helps you to rebook reserves, extend the life of your field, and is fully compatible with other EOR techniques to push even higher yields and field-life extension. They can enhance your completion fluids to achieve optimal reservoir wettability and increased production. After ten years of R&D, including thousands of wettability analyses, 18 published papers, dozens of field cases, and five patents – ESal's RightWaterTM formulation provides game-changing production results. At under $2 for each additional barrel of oil recovered, ESal's, RightWaterTM offers one of the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible recovery methods available today. Guaranteed.

Renewell Energy

"Oil Wells that End Well" captures Renewell Energy's vision to transform idle oil wells into gravity-based energy storage systems with Renewell's patented "Gravity Well" technology. Their technology is faster and more cost-effective than traditional plug-and-abandonment.

Renewell retrofits existing grid-connected oil wells with a proprietary mechatronic system that stores and dispatches energy on demand to not only reduce methane emissions and cleanup costs but to generate long-term revenue by turning environmental liabilities into income-generating assets. The company estimates there to be over 2.5 million wells that could be candidates for their technology. The company is currently scaling operations with support from leading climate tech investors and multiple grants.

ROAM AI

Redefining energy operations with autonomous solutions that optimize artificial lift, maximize uptime, and reduce operational costs. The platform integrates Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) Optimization and Chemical Tank Automation across the full well lifecycle, empowering operators to shift from reactive decisions to real-time, cloud-based, data-driven performance.

Founded by industry veterans with 118 years of combined energy expertise, ROAM was born from firsthand frustration with legacy systems and fragmented data. The team left corporate energy to build what the industry truly needs, intelligent, scalable, and sustainable technology for modern oilfield operations.

EnerCom Denver Investor Conference Details

In its 30th year, the conference kicks off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 17th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club. The golf event is sponsored by global sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates and EnerCom. The tournament is a fundraiser for IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education . By participating in the charity golf tournament, requiring a $150 donation, you directly contribute to creating inclusive college opportunities in Colorado for students with intellectual disabilities and fostering academic growth, social development, and career advancement.

EnerCom Denver also hosts a Monday Mixer cocktail reception after day one of conference presentations, which is sponsored by ATB Capital Markets. This valuable opportunity for attendees to enjoy appetizers, drinks, and live music while networking with other conference participants and key representatives from the energy industry shouldn't be missed.

Casino Night, sponsored by CAC Specialty, follows day two of the conference; experience the entertainment, fun, and excitement of playing in a real casino environment with "funny money" (no cash value, for entertainment only) at the poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps tables manned by professional dealers. This year will also include a charity poker tournament. Join us for a night of revelry, music, good food, and drinks, and it is open to all conference attendees.

Please join us after the conference concludes on Wednesday afternoon with a closing reception as we reflect on the 2025 Conference.

Institutional investors, portfolio managers, family offices, financial analysts, CIOs, and other investment community and industry professionals are encouraged to register now for EnerCom Denver at . The conference is free for qualified investment professionals.

Companies interested in presenting can contact Larry Busnardo at [email protected] .

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Blanca Andrus at [email protected] .

The presenting company lineup as of July 30, 2025, includes:



Advantage Energy (TSX: AAV)

Amplify Energy (NYSE: AMPY )

Anschutz Exploration

APA Corp. (NASDAQ: APA )

Armstrong Oil & Gas

Aureus Energy Services

Baytex Energy (NYSE/TSX: BTE)

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY )

Bison Oil & Gas IV

BKV (NYSE: BKV )

Blackbeard Operating

bpx energy (NYSE: BP )

CanCambria Energy (TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF )

Deep Blue Water

Deep Fission

Deep Isolation

Diversified Energy (NYSE/LSE: DEC)

DNOW (NYSE: DNOW )

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ: DTI )

EnerCom

Eni SpA (NYSE: E )

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG )

ESal

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK )

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU)

Fundare Resources

Gondola Resources

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE/TSX/LSE: GTE)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT )

Haynes Boone

Hemisphere Energy (TSX: HME; OTCQX: HMENF )

Kelt Exploration (TSX: KEL)

KODA

Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT )

Logan Energy (TSXV: LGN)

LOGOS Energy

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE: MNR )

Meren Energy (TSX: MER)

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ: NCSM )

New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC )

NuVista Energy (TSX: NVA)

NXT Energy Solutions (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF )

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO )

Parex Resources (TSX: PXT; OTCMKTS: PARXF)

Petrie Partners

PGIM Private Capital

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP )

Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS ; TSX: PD)

Prospera Energy (TSX: PEI; OTC: GXRFF)

Providence Energy

Raisa Energy

ReconAfrica (TSXV: RECO; OTCQX: RECAF ; Frankfurt: 0XD)

Renewell Energy

Riley Permian (NYSE: REPX )

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI )

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD )

Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX: SOIL; OTCQX: OILSF )

Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR )

SM Energy (NYSE: SM )

Solestiss

Spartan Delta (TSX: SDE)

Surge Energy America

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX: TVE)

Tenaz Energy (TSX: TNZ)

Teren

Ubiterra

U.S. Energy Development Corporation

UpCurve Energy

Valeura Energy (TSX: VLE; OTCQX: VLERF )

Verde EOR Solutions

Vermilion Energy (NYSE/TSX: VET)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS )

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP)

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB ) Zephyr Energy (AIM: ZPHR; OTCQB: ZPHRF )

Conference Overview

Conference Details: EnerCom Denver offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to network and listen to senior management teams from leading companies across the energy value chain update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how they create value for stakeholders.

Conference Dates: August 17–20, 2025. EnerCom will host its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 17th at the scenic Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. Benefitting IN! Pathways to Inclusive Higher Education, the Golf Tournament requires a $150 charity donation to participate. Formal presentations and meetings will be held Monday, August 18th, through Wednesday, August 20th.

Venue: Westin Denver Downtown . Please book rooms under the EnerCom Denver block. We encourage attendees to book their reservations as soon as possible, as rooms sell out.

Who Attends the Conference: Institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, private equity, research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, investment and commercial bankers, and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

Conference Format and Details: The EnerCom Denver conference follows EnerCom's familiar 25-minute presentation format, followed by 50-minute Q&A opportunities in separate breakout rooms, one-on-one meetings, and multiple networking opportunities. In addition to in-person access to all company presentations, panel discussions, and keynote speakers, conference registration allows investors and management teams to meet formally and informally over cocktails, breakfast, and lunch.

About EnerCom, Inc.:

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. has been a trusted advisor to the global energy industry, working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom is an internationally recognized strategic communications and management consultancy that advises companies on investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, fractional/interim CFO advisory services, marketing, financial analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit or call (303) 296-8834 to speak with one of our consultants.

EnerCom Denver Sponsors Include:

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations, and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. netherlandsewell

Haynes Boone

Haynes Boone is an energy-focused corporate law firm that provides a full spectrum of legal services and solutions to clients across the energy industry, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors as well as power and renewables. Our team of more than 100 energy lawyers and landmen has been helping operators, lenders, and private equity firms with some of their most complex and significant transactions and disputes in recent years. The firm's nearly 700 lawyers practice across 19 global offices located in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., London, Mexico City, and Shanghai. The 2023 Chambers USA Legal Guide ranked 31 different firm practice areas, and in 2024, Haynes Boone became the first Am Law 100 firm to ever earn a Gold-level Bell Seal from Mental Health America. The U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2023 survey ranked Haynes Boone in National Tier 1 in Oil & Gas Law. haynesboone

Baker Botts

For over 100 years, Baker Botts has been helping energy clients tackle the toughest of their legal challenges. Our deep bench of experienced transactional, environmental, litigation, regulatory, IP, and tax lawyers has helped companies all across the energy industry. Throughout this time we have served as trusted advisors to companies working in every sector of energy - from oil and gas to conventional and renewable power to renewable fuels to LNG and many other related areas. Much of this work has involved our clients' development and deployment of new energy technologies, which has allowed our lawyers to practice at the cutting edge of every energy "revolution" since the turn of the last century.

Wherever significant energy is produced in the world, Baker Botts lawyers work to advance our clients' objectives in the boardroom, the courtroom, and on-the-ground, drawing upon our deep understanding of the complex legal, technical and policy issues that they face. bakerbotts

ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service financial services provider for key industries. Backed by ATB Financial, a leading financial institution with $62.0 billion in assets, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management. atb

CAC Specialty

CAC Specialty is an employee owned risk solutions company of seasoned and proactive industry leaders, operating as a nimble and collaborative partner who puts you and your business first. With a knowledge-driven approach informed by industry data and decades of honed instinct, CAC brings an innovative vision to insurance broking and merchant banking by providing solutions to solve your risk challenges – from the simple to the previously unsolvable. Backed by a $40B AUM asset manager and not constrained by traditional risk transfer thinking, CAC can expand the range of risk transfer through access to private debt and alternative pools of risk capital. cacgroup

bpx energy

bpx energy, bp's US onshore business, operates in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins. Headquartered in Denver, bpx embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of a domestic U.S. onshore producer – utilizing next level technology to safely increase production while lowering emissions, and leveraging other integrated bp business like supply, trading and shipping to maximize value. bp

Petrie Partners

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm dedicated to the energy industry. The senior leadership has a multi-decade legacy of delivering specialized advice on mergers and acquisitions, asset transactions and valuations, and financings to the boards and managements of public, private, and sovereign entities. Petrie clients benefit from the independent, conflict-free perspective and unwavering advocacy of their best interests that the team brings to every engagement.

Vitesse Energy

Vitesse is a Denver-based company focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning and acquiring predominantly non-operated working interests in oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies, including the Denver-Julesburg Basin and the Powder River Basin.

IMA

IMA Financial Group is an independent broker, defining the future of insurance through comprehensive and consultative risk and wealth management services. A majority employee-owned and managed company, its 2,300-plus associates in offices across the country are empowered by a shared mission to manage risk, protect assets, and make a difference.

Oil & Gas 360®

The Media Sponsor of Enercom Denver, Oil & Gas 360® is a one-stop source of news, information, and analysis from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macro-economic analysis that impact our industry. Oil & Gas 360

SOURCE EnerCom, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED