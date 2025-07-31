LLYC Grows Recurring EBITDA By 15% In H1, Reaching €7.9 Million



Total income rose nearly 19% to €64.8 million, while operating income grew by 6.1% to €45.8 million

The Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm updates its financial guidance for 2025 LLYC remains focused on growth and protecting profitability amid global uncertainty and delayed investments



MADRID, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC) closed the first half of 2025 with a 15% increase in recurring EBITDA, reaching €7.9 million. According to the preliminary results - pending final audit - the Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm recorded €45.8 million in operating income, a 6.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Total income (which includes client service rebilling) grew by 18.9%, reaching €64.8 million.

“The first-half results underscore our ongoing commitment to growth and protecting profitability amid heightened global uncertainty, which continues to affect the markets in which we operate and the industry at large," said Francisco Sánchez Rivas , Chair of the LLYC Board of Directors. "In this context, our focus is firmly on operational efficiency to safeguard our profitability targets. Careful cost management allowed us to improve our EBITDA margin to 17.2%, up 1.3 percentage points from the first half of last year.”

Taking into account the current scope of the business and performance to date, LLYC has updated its financial guidance for 2025. The company now expects to close the year with operating income between €106 and €114 million and recurring EBITDA between €19 and €20.5 million, representing an estimated EBITDA margin of around 18%, excluding the impact of any new acquisitions.

LLYC maintains a strong financial position to weather market volatility and capitalize on future opportunities. Throughout H1 2025, the firm continued to broaden and diversify its service offering and client base to support growth.

It also pursued strategic acquisitions in key markets. In June, LLYC acquired a 60% stake in Digital Solvers, a São Paulo-based company specializing in digital communication experiences that combine technology, interactivity, creativity, and marketing. The move strengthens LLYC's integrated marketing and innovation offering in Brazil. In addition, following a successful integration, the firm completed the acquisition of Lambert by purchasing the remaining 30% stake, solidifying its position in the U.S. market.

“We've made a concerted effort to reduce costs and increase operational efficiency, fully integrating Lambert by LLYC in record time following the acquisition announcement earlier this year,” said Alejandro Romero , Partner and Global CEO of LLYC.“Compared with our industry peers, we believe we've achieved standout growth in both operating income and especially in EBITDA. We remain optimistic heading into the second half of the year.”

“We are prioritizing investments that support long-term growth and strengthen our competitive edge,” added Alejandro Romero.“That said, given market volatility, we believe it's wise to take a cautious approach to any new short-term acquisitions. Instead, we are doubling down on leading the transformation of the marketing industry through specialized AI and data processing teams. We continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and creative solutions that set our offering apart and drive results for our clients.”

Among LLYC's AI-driven initiatives is AI Legislab, the first AI-powered platform designed exclusively for legislative information analysis and integration. It enables companies to quickly and accurately access the data they need to fine-tune corporate strategies. In parallel, LLYC is rolling out a global solution using generative AI to optimize digital visibility and brand consistency. The AI Brand Perception Strategy enhances search results, brand storytelling, and strategic positioning, ensuring that AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini represent LLYC clients clearly and accurately in a digital world where conversation is everything.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

LLYC ranks among the 35 largest firms in its sector worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. The firm was named Best Consultancy in Europe in 2025 by the PRWeek Global Awards, and Consultancy of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

