Global Trading Card Games Market Set To Soar With Fresh Innovations And Digital Upgrades
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$7.8 billion
|Market size forecast
|$11.8 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 7.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Distribution Channel, Product Category, Game Genre, and Region
|Regions covered
|North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, Japan
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Fantasy Leads the Market: In 2024, the fantasy genre accounted for 78.3% of the total market. Its popularity comes from strong fan engagement, rich world-building, and a steady demand for immersive stories. This genre is expected to keep growing at a rate of 7.6% each year, thanks to new fantasy franchises, more cross-media projects, and its rising appeal among younger audiences.
- North America Dominates the Market: North America held the biggest market share in 2024, at 43.5%. This is due to its strong gaming culture, wide retail network, and a profusion of active players and collectors. Major companies like Hasbro, The Pokémon Company, and Konami are based here, and the region is seeing growing interest in esports, organized play events, and digital trading card game (TCG) platforms.
- Tech is Changing the Game: New technologies like AR, near-field communication (NFC), and blockchain are reshaping the TCG market. They are making games more interactive, connecting physical and digital play, and allowing secure ownership and trading of cards.
Emerging startups:
- Horizon Blockchain Games Equinox Tekora
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for TCG was valued at $7.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $11.8 billion by the end of 2030.
- The key factors driving the market include the ongoing trend of new card releases, high prices of advanced TCG packs, and broad age appeal through diverse game types., etc.
- Distribution channel. Game genre. Product category.
- Specialty and hobby stores are the dominant the distribution channels through 2030, driven by their role in building dedicated gaming communities, hosting in-store events, and offering exclusive product lines. These stores continue to be the primary retail channels for collectors and competitive players due to their focused product offerings and knowledgeable staff.
- North America holds the highest share of the global market due to an established hobby gaming culture, strong retail presence, and a large base of active players and collectors.
Market leaders include:
- AMIGO GAMES BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. BROCCOLI BUSHIROAD INC. CRYPTOZOIC ENTERTAINMENT CYGAMES INC. FANTASY FLIGHT PUBLISHING INC. FUNKO HASBRO KONAMI PANINI S.P.A. POKÉMON SQUARE ENIX TOMY CO. LTD.
