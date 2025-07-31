Massage Envy Co-Founder Shawn Haycock Inducted Into The Massage Therapy Hall Of Fame

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's #1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced the induction of its co-founder Shawn Haycock, into the 2025 Massage Therapy Hall of Fame. The recognition showcases Haycock's transformative impact on the industry and unwavering commitment to advancing massage therapy.

"It's incredibly humbling to be recognized by my peers and fellow industry leaders," said Haycock. "From day one, Massage Envy has been creating opportunities for massage therapists to pursue their passions. This honor belongs to the franchisees who took a chance, the managers and front desk staff who show up every day, and most of all, the massage therapists who show up day in and day out."

Haycock has spent more than 30 years in the massage industry helping to build a home for both therapists and clients. He was a licensed massage therapist when he co-founded Massage Envy in 2002 and helped the brand expand from its first location in Scottsdale, Ariz., to a network of franchised locations across 49 states. He served as a franchisee for 13 years and a Digital Experience Architect with Massage Envy for three years.

After a brief transition in 2020, Haycock returned to Massage Envy in 2021 as the Executive Director of Massage Therapy and Industry Relations, Haycock has worked diligently alongside the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) traveling more than 130,000 miles each year to visit more than 50 schools and attend industry events across the nation to support growth and career opportunities in the massage industry, as well as continuing to lead efforts to promote the Massage Envy Franchising brand.

"We're thrilled for Shawn's career and delighted to see the significant contribution he has made to the industry recognized with his induction into the Massage Therapy Hall of Fame," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "Throughout his tenure with Massage Envy Franchising, he continues to drive brand growth while also serving as a trusted representative within the industry, and we're grateful for his continued commitment to the field."

Haycock was honored alongside 20 other inductees at the World Massage Festival in Las Vegas. Founded in 2006, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have significantly shaped the massage profession through education, leadership, and service. Haycock joins a distinguished group of leaders and pioneers who have helped elevate the field and inspire future generations of therapists. The full list of this year's inductees can be found here .

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is a leading provider of premium skin care offerings and massage services. The Massage Envy brand was founded in 2002 and began offering skin care services in 2008. The brand has franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 225 million services across its skin care and body care offerings. For more information, visit or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

About the Massage Therapist Hall of Fame

The Massage Therapy Hall of Fame was established by World Massage Festival founder Mike Hinkle to honor educators, leaders, and pioneers who have made lasting contributions to the field of massage therapy. Inductees are recognized not only for their achievements but also for the positive impact they've had on the profession and its future. Held annually as part of the World Massage Festival, the Hall of Fame ceremony celebrates connection, professional growth, and community within the massage industry. Each inductee receives a commemorative copy of The Bridge Builder poem, symbolizing their role in paving the way for future generations.

SOURCE Massage Envy

