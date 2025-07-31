Viridien: 2025 Interim Financial Report Available
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,180,449
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry
2025 Interim Financial Report available
Paris, France – July 31, 2025
Viridien announced that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2025 was filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
This document is available on the Company's website: under the Investors section (both in“Regulated information” and“Results and Publications”).
About Viridien:
Viridien () is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).
Contact: Legal Department, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Attachment
-
communiqué rapport semestriel 2025 ENG - vF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment