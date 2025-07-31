Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Viridien: 2025 Interim Financial Report Available


2025-07-31 01:31:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viridien

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,180,449
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

2025 Interim Financial Report available

Paris, France – July 31, 2025

Viridien announced that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2025 was filed today with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company's website: under the Investors section (both in“Regulated information” and“Results and Publications”).

About Viridien:

Viridien () is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contact: Legal Department, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

Attachment

  • communiqué rapport semestriel 2025 ENG - vF

MENAFN31072025004107003653ID1109869317

