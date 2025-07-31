The National Space Society Mobilizes For The 'Day Of Action To Save NASA Science'

NASA science, the James Webb Space Telescope. Illustration credit: James Vaughan

- Grant Henriksen, chair of the NSS Policy Committee SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society (NSS) is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Day of Action to Save NASA Science , taking place October 5–6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Hosted by The Planetary Society and supported by a coalition of leading space advocacy organizations, this event comes in response to a proposed 47% cut to NASA's Science Mission Directorate (SMD) in the Fiscal Year 2026 federal budget.The NSS joins nearly a dozen partner organizations, including the American Astronomical Society, American Geophysical Union, Explore Mars Inc., and The Mars Society, to rally citizens, scientists, and students for in-person advocacy with congressional leaders. Together, the day of action aims to defend the scientific integrity and global leadership of NASA's space science programs.“We cannot afford to let decades of investment and international collaboration in space science unravel,” said Grant Henriksen, chair of the NSS Policy Committee.“This Day of Action is a call to every space supporter who believes in discovery, innovation, and a thriving future for humanity in space.”Participants will receive training from space policy experts and meet with congressional representatives to urge restoration of NASA science funding, protect active missions from premature termination, and advocate for sustained investment in space science.The NSS encourages its members and the public to register and join this vital advocacy effort. Together, we can ensure that NASA continues to pursue its mandate: the expansion of human knowledge through exploration of Earth, the solar system, and beyond.For more information and to register, please visit the Day of Action event page .ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens' voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.

Rod Pyle

National Space Society

+1 626-399-4440

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.