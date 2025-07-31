123Invent Inventor Develops Autonomous Earbud Translation Device
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and easy way to establish communication between cultural language barriers in a real time manner," said an inventor, from Stewartsville, N.J., "so I invented the LET'S TALK LINGO. My design can be used while traveling, in language education classes, during business meetings, or at medical facilities to overcome language barriers."
The invention provides a real-time earbud language translator. In doing so, it allows for both incoming and outgoing voice translations. As a result, it helps overcome language barriers, and it enhances communication. Additionally, the invention features a portable design that is easy to use.
The LET'S TALK LINGO invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Allen Marima at 908-760-5130 or email [email protected] .
