Inland Empire Health Plan Earns Second Excellence In Procurement Recognition

"Our department runs as a partnership between IEHP and our vendors and those we support," said IEHP Director of Procurement Cita Hendricks. "We consult, give advice and feedback, and that makes our partnerships more collaborative-driven."

Vendors who work with IEHP were also surveyed as part of the consideration process. Questions varied but focused primarily on the organization's professionalism in establishing a collaborative experience between the health plan and its vendors.

"The team worked really hard on this and is proud of their accomplishments," said IEHP Manager of Procurement Shawn Marie Cox. "Results show we are leading the pack and taking our procurement process to another level."

NPI established the Achievement in Excellence in Procurement program in 1995 to recognize county, city, school district and other agencies for their organizational excellence in public procurement. Organizations must meet award criteria designed to measure innovation, professionalism and productivity.

"IEHP's continued recognition through the Achievement in Excellence in Procurement® Award demonstrates their strong leadership in public procurement and unwavering dedication to innovation and continuous improvement," said NPI AEP Officer Carrie Mathes. "Achieving this distinction for a second year is a testament to the agency's commitment to operational excellence and its positive impact on the communities it serves."

NPI's 2025 awardees will be recognized at the organization's annual conference in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 5-8. Local agencies joining IEHP on the list include Cal State San Bernardino, the City of Redlands and the Ontario International Airport Authority. To learn more about the award, go to .

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fifth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)