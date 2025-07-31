123Invent Inventor Develops Adjustable Tool To Square Up Vertical Members (OCC-1820)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an adjustable and convenient tool that would provide builders with a fast and accurate means of installing vertical members where a consistent square opening or space is
needed," said an inventor, from La Mirada, Calif., "so I invented the V- SQUARE. My design enables you to measure two distances at one time for added efficiency."
The patent-pending invention provides a quick and accurate way to square up vertical members. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with consistently creating precise opening sizes for doors and windows. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for builders in construction, architects, window companies, do-it-yourselfers, etc.
The V- SQUARE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact John Gaines at 310-678-8314 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Launches A2ZUSDT For Futures Trading With 50X Leverage And Bot Support
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Ika Launches Mainnet To Enable Native Cross-Chain Asset Control On Sui Blockchain
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment