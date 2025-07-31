Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Adjustable Tool To Square Up Vertical Members (OCC-1820)


2025-07-31
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an adjustable and convenient tool that would provide builders with a fast and accurate means of installing vertical members where a consistent square opening or space is

needed," said an inventor, from La Mirada, Calif., "so I invented the V- SQUARE. My design enables you to measure two distances at one time for added efficiency."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and accurate way to square up vertical members. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with consistently creating precise opening sizes for doors and windows. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for builders in construction, architects, window companies, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The V- SQUARE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact John Gaines at 310-678-8314 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

