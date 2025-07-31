123Invent Inventor Develops Adjustable Tool To Square Up Vertical Members (OCC-1820)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an adjustable and convenient tool that would provide builders with a fast and accurate means of installing vertical members where a consistent square opening or space is

needed," said an inventor, from La Mirada, Calif., "so I invented the V- SQUARE. My design enables you to measure two distances at one time for added efficiency."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and accurate way to square up vertical members. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with consistently creating precise opening sizes for doors and windows. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for builders in construction, architects, window companies, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The V- SQUARE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact John Gaines at 310-678-8314 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

