Edreports Launches Next Generation Of Curriculum Reviews

Durham, North Carolina, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, published the first round of highly anticipated 2.0 curriculum reports . This launch represents the most significant update to EdReports' review tools since the organization's founding in 2015. The new 2.0 family of tools reflects the latest research and is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's classrooms, including stronger alignment to the science of reading and dedicated criteria for multilingual learners.

“At a time when districts are considering how to make the best use of shrinking budgets for curriculum investments, our latest reviews offer the detailed information educators need to select materials that support strong classroom instruction," said Courtney Allison, EdReports chief academic officer. "We're especially grateful to the expert educator reviewers whose deep knowledge and hundreds of hours of analysis made these reports possible. Their work ensures that our updated K–12 tools reflect the realities of today's classrooms, including comprehensive insights into how materials support multilingual learners. These new reports build on our commitment to rigor and transparency while responding to what educators need most right now.”

Findings from the first round of reviews using the 2.0 tools Include:

ELA (Savvas MyView & MyPerspectives)

EdReports' revised ELA tools spotlight how Savvas materials, particularly myView K-2, align more closely with foundational reading research, including clear phonics instruction and the absence of three-cueing. The reviews also highlight how myPerspectives integrates reading, writing, and speaking to support knowledge building across texts and tasks. Reports for both programs noted the presence of an abundance of supplemental materials which require clearer instructional guidance.

Math (Illustrative Mathematics 360 Suite)

IM 360 products from Kendall Hunt, Kiddom, and Imagine Learning performed strongly on focus, coherence, and mathematical rigor, with new binary scoring surfacing clear integration of the Standards for Mathematical Practice. The v2.0 tools also revealed expanded supports for teachers and families, including Imagine's Family Support Hub and Kiddom's resources for Spanish-speaking students. These reviews reflect a step forward in usability, instructional clarity, and equitable engagement. While the materials utilize the same foundational content in their design, each publisher offers a distinct user and support experience which should be considered in light of local needs and context (see Gateway 3 for more information to compare the supports and overall design).

Science (OpenSciEd High School Courses)

OpenSciEd Biology, Chemistry, and Physics demonstrated a strength in using phenomena and problems to drive student learning, now directly scored for presence, in addition to quality, in the v2.0 tools. Assessments were found to align with claimed objectives, giving educators better insight into development and mastery of the NGSS three dimensions. While phenomena and problems drive learning overall, some lessons do not explicitly return to them, though the content remains appropriately aligned to each unit's focus.

Multilingual Learners

All materials demonstrated both strengths and opportunities for growth in supporting multilingual learners, with most receiving at least partial credit on MLL indicators connected to content-signaling some alignment with key supports, though not yet consistently or comprehensively.

“State and district leaders rely on EdReports for free, educator-driven, independent curriculum reviews that can help them identify high-quality materials aligned to their local context,” said Jocelyn Pickford, Partner at Waypoint Education Partners and Senior Advisor to the Collaborative for Student Success“The 2.0 reports are rigorous and responsive to evolving standards, providing the clarity and detail leaders need to navigate complicated curriculum selection processes -without prescribing a one-size-fits-all solution.”

The 2.0 reports can now be accessed on the redesigned Reports Center , with enhanced usability and accessibility features.

Reports Center Redesigned for Maximum Usability

Alongside the inaugural 2.0 reports, EdReports is unveiling a redesigned Reports Center that makes finding and using curriculum reviews more intuitive than ever. The organization conducted extensive user research to understand how educators, administrators, and other stakeholders interact with curriculum reviews. This research informed every aspect of the new design, from navigation structure to content presentation.

One major innovation in the 2.0 ELA tools is the introduction of "non-negotiable" indicators that materials must meet to advance through the review process. This feature explicitly flags harmful practices, such as three-cueing systems, that research shows hinder student reading development, giving educators clear signals about research-based quality.



Looking Ahead



EdReports will be releasing 2.0 reports on a rolling basis throughout 2025, with an ongoing commitment to provide the highest-quality reviews across all core subject areas. The organization is also preparing to publish its first reviews of pre-K instructional materials in early 2026, expanding its impact to serve the earliest learners.

The new 2.0 reviews and redesigned Reports Center reflect EdReports' commitment to continuous improvement and responsiveness to educator needs. As the organization embarks on a new decade of impact, these innovations position EdReports to continue leading the transformation of curriculum selection and adoption practices nationwide.

With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained over 1,000 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,200 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

For more information about EdReports, visit the organization's website at .





