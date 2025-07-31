Introducing Rippling Travel: For Faster Bookings, Smarter Spending, And Better Travel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rippling, a leading business software company, today announced the launch of Rippling Travel , allowing companies to save more time and money on business travel. Rippling Travel unifies expense management, corporate cards, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking all within a single, integrated system – making it faster, easier, and cheaper than ever to book and manage corporate travel.

“At Rippling, our focus has always been to free people to work on hard problems by automating away repetitive admin work so they can focus on strategic work,” said Matt Epstein, General Manager, Rippling Spend.

That's why we launched Rippling Travel. It makes it insanely easy for employees to book flights, hotels, and cars without having to worry about what is (and isn't) in-policy. And for companies to automatically control every penny their employees spend on business travel, from in-flight seat upgrades to reimbursements on the road.

Corporate travel has historically been a headache. For employees, it takes time and causes stress. For employers, it requires endless administrative tasks and back-and-forths on approvals. In fact, in a recent Rippling survey, 80% of companies said business travel is critical to revenue generation – but 93% still using legacy travel platforms report budget overruns and administrative inefficiencies.

Rippling Travel solves these issues, providing an alternative to outdated software and disparate systems with a single system for unified travel and expense management that offers:

Seamless and cost conscious booking: Rippling Travel makes it quick and easy for employees to book and manage their travel. We partnered with Duffel to offer options from Expedia Group, Priceline, Booking.com, and direct airline integrations – all from within one intuitive platform.

Hyper-custom policies: Rippling Travel allows you to build hyper-custom policies around flights, hotels, and car rentals in just a few clicks. Rippling Travel's deep integration with other business systems means policies automatically adapt to internal organizational changes (such as promotions or procedural updates).

Comprehensive reporting and analytics: Integrated into the Spend suite, Rippling Travel empowers employers with real-time, comprehensive data and analytics reports on all travel and spend related matters across the business.



Ready to consolidate all spend management with Rippling – including Travel? Learn more and sign up for a demo today .

About Rippling

Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Spend – globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.8B from the world's top investors – including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock.

CONTACT: Bobby Whithorne ...