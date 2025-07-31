Angelink Puts Its Best Paw Forward For National Assistance Dog Day

3 AngeLink fundraisers for National Assistance Dog Day (from left to right): Help Allison Get a Service Dog, , Paws for Paislee: Empower Her Journey!, Aly's Path to Thrive: A Service Dog for UC & Celiac

Fundraising platform, AngeLink, champions service dog fundraising in recognition of National Assistance Dog Day.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of National Assistance Dog Day on August 4, AngeLink is putting its best paw forward to spotlight the life-changing bond between individuals living with chronic conditions and disabilities and their four-legged heroes. Through heartfelt service dog fundraising campaigns and an inclusive, user-friendly platform, AngeLink is helping people across the U.S. access life-changing assistance dogs without the overwhelming financial burden.From guiding the visually impaired and detecting seizures to easing PTSD symptoms and supporting children with autism, service dogs are far more than companions-they're lifelines. Yet, the cost of training and placing a service dog can be steep, often starting at $10,000, with little to no insurance coverage. In fact, according to Hepper, less than 1% of the 61 million Americans with disabilities have access to a trained assistance dog. This critical gap is largely due to high costs and limited resources.As“America's Angels ,” AngeLink is stepping up to redefine how families and animal lovers raise funds for service dog training, adoption, and related medical costs. With compassionate service, 24/7 Customer Love Support, and AI-powered tools like the free AI WizardTM, AngeLink makes the process simple, secure, and accessible for everyone.Amanda Black, whose daughter Allison lives with a rare neurological condition called Dandy-Walker Syndrome, expressed her appreciation towards AngeLink's service after her“Help Allison Get a Service Dog” fundraiser surpassed its goal:“We have exceeded our goal and want to thank you all at AngeLink for all of the support!”Amanda was referred to AngeLink by her friend Molly, who also successfully raised funds on the platform for her daughter's service dog training. Their shared success underscores the growing trust in AngeLink as a reliable, community-first platform for families seeking assistance dogs and the specialized training they require.With near-perfect 5-star ratings on Zendesk, BBB, and Trustpilot, AngeLink has become a top dog in compassionate crowdfunding , especially for campaigns centered around animal support and care.Meet a few of the“paw-some” assistance dog fundraisers currently active on AngeLink:Help Allison Get a Service Dog (Clarksville, TN)Paws for Paislee: Empower Her Journey! (Fort Campbell, KY)Aly's Path to Thrive: A Service Dog for UC & Celiac (Bella Vista, AR)As we honor these four-pawed heroes on National Assistance Dog Day, AngeLink invites the community to step forward in support-one paw at a time. Whether you're donating, sharing a campaign, or starting your own, you can help bring a furry helper to any individual in need.To become an Angel for someone in need-or to start your own service dog fundraiser-visit . For questions or assistance, call 877-526-4354.

