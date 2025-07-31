Settle (& Win!) Wildfire Home Insurance Claims - 8 Steps

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeAdvice recently published a report about home insurance claims following wildfires . They uncovered that insurers deny 52% of wildfire claims.

To help homeowners avoid a claim denial following wildfires, FreeAdvice shared eight tips to help increase the insurance settlement success.

How to Settle a Wildfire Home Insurance Claim

These steps are general guidelines to help homeowners follow their insurance plan's claims process.

Step #1 – File Quickly

Homeowners are encouraged to file a claim quickly. Homeowners should keep a record of the names of representatives they talk to and the date of the conversations.

Step #2 – Document Losses

Pictures of damaged items can prove that the items listed exist and are damaged. Additional information, like the date of purchase and receipts, can further prove value.

Step #3 – Keep Records

Keeping a record of conversations, dates, names of who homeowners talk to, and what was discussed can help prove a case that the homeowner followed the correct steps.

Step #4 – Secure Property

To help prevent further damage, securing property can help homeowners minimize additional losses. For example, boarding up windows and doors can prevent properties from falling prey to looters.

Step #5 – Submit Claims

Claims forms will need to be used to inventory losses. Homeowners should include photographs of losses as well as receipts for costs related to securing the property and living expenses.

Step #6 – Meet the Adjuster

When an adjuster from the insurance company comes to survey the damage, homeowners should provide a tour and explain the losses. Hiring a public adjuster can help support a homeowner's case.

Step #7 – Negotiation

A settlement offer is not the final offer. Homeowners who do not believe the settlement offer is fair have recourse to negotiate.

Melanie Musson, a home insurance expert with FreeAdvice , offers this advice: "A home is often a person's most valuable asset, and if an insurance settlement is not fair, hiring an attorney is often in the homeowners' best interest."

Step #8 – Settlement

The final step in a home insurance claim following wildfires is settling the claim. The homeowner must sign all necessary paperwork when an acceptable settlement is offered before the claim can be closed.

