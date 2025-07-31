From Corporate To Craft: A Couple's Bold Move Into Ultra-Premium Tequila Pays Off

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Max and Viviana left behind their corporate careers to pursue a vision that combined passion, craftsmanship, and personal legacy. "We embarked on this journey determined to build something meaningful. It's not just about starting a business; it's about taking risks, creating our own path, and turning our passion into our legacy," said Viviana.

Rooted in Jalisco, Mexico, CasAzar is crafted with natural ingredients through a meticulous production process that reflects respect for tradition. Available in small-batch Joven , Reposado , and Añejo expressions, each variety offers a distinct profile: the Joven blends chamomile, honey, and toasted agave for a crisp, smooth finish; the Reposado, aged seven months, is bright and citrusy with notes of warm spice; and the Añejo, aged 21 months, balances cacao, nutmeg, clove, and black pepper in a rich, dry finish.

Equally as distinctive as what's inside is the sculpture-bottle itself-crafted from porcelain and designed to resemble a stack of casino chips, symbolizing the risk and reward of betting on yourself. Each bottle is individually molded, hand-painted, and finished with real gold accents using precious metal painting. A custom metal plaque displays the CasAzar logo, inspired by playing card suits, with an agave replacing the club to reflect the brand's connection to craftsmanship and heritage.

CasAzar is currently available via nationwide e-commerce, with distribution in select markets including Florida and New York. European expansion is planned for late 2025.

