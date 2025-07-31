Branstad & Olson Named Best Criminal Defense Law Firm & Best Customer Service In Des Moines

A Des Moines law firm recognized by the community for outstanding legal advocacy and client care.

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branstad & Olson is proud to announce it was named Best Criminal Defense Law Firm in Des Moines for the third consecutive year, and has also earned the award for Best Customer Service in Des Moines for the first time. These honors-voted on by members of the local community-underscore the firm's unwavering commitment to both legal excellence and client experience.

Founded on the principles of integrity, strategy, and personalized service, Branstad & Olson has become a trusted name in criminal defense throughout Iowa. This recognition reflects not only the firm's legal skill, but also the deep trust and satisfaction it has built among clients and the broader Des Moines community.

"We are honored to receive these awards and humbled by the support of our clients and colleagues," said Partner Nathan Olson. "To be recognized for both our legal work and our commitment to client service means everything to our team. It motivates us to continue serving our community with care and dedication."

Branstad & Olson handles a wide range of legal matters with a strong emphasis on strategic advocacy, open communication, and real results. The firm has built its reputation not only on courtroom success, but on the compassionate and respectful way it supports clients through every step of their legal journey.

About Branstad & Olson

Branstad & Olson is a Des Moines-based law firm serving individuals and families across Iowa. With decades of combined experience, the firm is committed to providing strategic, compassionate, and effective legal representation. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Branstad & Olson

Phone: (515) 329-3100

Website:

SOURCE Branstad & Olson Law Office

