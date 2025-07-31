Asia Pacific Foundation Of Canada To Host Indigenous Meeting And Fashion Show At Expo 2025 Osaka

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), Canada's leading independent organization focused on Canada-Asia relations, is pleased to announce it is hosting theand anatin Japan August 7-8, 2025.

With strong support from the public and private sectors, IMPACT is part of APF Canada's 2019-2026 Women's Business Mission to Asia Series . It will bring together Indigenous women and communities from the Pacific and Arctic regions to promote sustainable trade practices, catalyze international business partnerships, and facilitate the exchange of traditional knowledge and experiences to develop new collaborative strategies to enhance resilience to the global impacts of climate change.

By focusing on the intersection of trade and climate change, IMPACT aims to empower Indigenous Peoples to protect their livelihoods, cultures, and environments in the face of evolving global challenges.

IMPACT also celebrates the talent and creativity of Indigenous Peoples from six Pacific and Arctic jurisdictions – Canada, Australia, Alaska, Japan, New Zealand, and Taiwan. The week-long program includes stops in Tokyo (August 4) and Hokkaido (August 5) with opportunities for cultural exchange and business-to-business meetings between Indigenous women entrepreneurs and businesses in Japan, a key market for Canada in the Indo-Pacific region.

At Expo 2025 Osaka (August 7-8), IMPACT will host an international roundtable on women in business and a panel on the global challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples in the Arctic and Pacific, highlighting how Indigenous women's leadership can foster resilience and a sustainable future for Indigenous communities worldwide. The public program will conclude with a highly anticipated fashion show featuring leading Indigenous women designers from Canada, Australia, and Japan.

IMPACT: Indigenous Meeting on Pacific and Arctic Climate and Trade is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strateg .

