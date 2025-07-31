Award-Winning Author Cathy Warshaw Releases Thrilling New Installment In Global Teen Mystery Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) “The Swiss Enigma” (Book 3 in the Sisterhood Sleuths Series) Delivers High-Stakes Adventure, Hidden Codes, and a Message of Teen Empowerment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beneath the snow-capped peaks of Switzerland, something ancient and dangerous begins to stir. In The Swiss Enigma, Secrets of the Alps, award-winning author Cathy Warshaw invites readers on another electrifying journey-this time into the heart of Europe's most mysterious mountains-where secret societies, hidden vaults, and global conspiracies collide in a race against time.

The Swiss Enigma is the third book in Warshaw's acclaimed Secret Societies and the Sisterhood Sleuths series, a pulse-pounding global mystery adventure created especially for teens. Following the success of the first two installments, this new release deepens the intrigue and heightens the stakes, as the Sisterhood Sleuths uncover long-buried secrets that could change the world-and their lives-forever.

Inspired by a vivid dream that sparked an eight-book saga, Cathy Warshaw blends the action-packed feel of Indiana Jones and The Da Vinci Code with the heartfelt courage of Nancy Drew, creating a literary universe where every puzzle solved empowers her readers to step into their own strength.

But Warshaw's mission doesn't stop at the page.

A certified life coach, songwriter, and creative force, Cathy Warshaw is on a mission to inspire the next generation. Through her books, original music, and empowerment merchandise, she's built a dynamic platform that encourages teens to embrace their voice, stand tall through challenges, and believe in their power to shape their own story.

“My goal,” Warshaw shares,“is to give teens something that excites them and supports them. The thrill of the adventure pulls them in, but it's the emotional growth and empowerment beneath the surface that I care most about. I want my readers to feel stronger when they finish the final chapter.”

That dual purpose has earned Warshaw a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. Her writing is praised not only for its cinematic storytelling and compelling characters, but for its emotional intelligence and real-world relevance. Each book includes themes of friendship, resilience, identity, and inner strength-woven seamlessly into the thrill of decoding ancient secrets and outsmarting shadowy enemies.

With five more titles planned in the Sisterhood Sleuths series, Cathy Warshaw is just getting started. And with The Swiss Enigma already drawing buzz among fans and reviewers alike, the momentum is growing.

About the Author

Cathy Warshaw is an award-winning author, certified life coach, and songwriter passionate about empowering teens through storytelling, music, and merchandise. Her Secret Societies and the Sisterhood Sleuths series has captured readers around the world with its mix of thrilling mystery and meaningful life lessons. Based in the U.S., Cathy continues to inspire young people to believe in their voice and boldly write their own future-one adventure at a time.

