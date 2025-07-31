'Court Temple Of Justice, Advocates Are Priests': Rajasthan Chief Justice

MENAFN - IANS) Dausa, July 31 (IANS) Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Sriram Kalpati Rajendran on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed extension building of the District Court in Dausa.

During his address, he emphasised the importance of durability and quality in public infrastructure, stating,“I hope the PWD has made efforts to ensure this building stands strong for at least 50 years.”

Referring to recent tragedies reported in the media, the Chief Justice said,“We read and hear about school buildings collapsing and innocent lives being lost. This should remind us that whatever work we do, we must do it with complete dedication, and with our soul and heart.”

Addressing members of the legal fraternity, the Chief Justice said that the 'court is the temple of justice, and advocates are its priests'.

“When a devotee (client) comes with a plea for justice, it is your duty to present their case sincerely so that they receive justice from God.”

He further added,“God is almighty, and I have full faith in Him. Whatever happens is by His will. We are just His instruments. Perhaps it is God who has chosen the body and soul of Justice Sriram KR to deliver justice to the people of Rajasthan.”

The new extension of the District Court building in Dausa includes modern amenities designed for accessibility and efficiency. It features fully equipped courtrooms, ramps and lifts for the differently-abled and elderly, and provisions for clean drinking water.

Dedicated rooms for video conferencing have also been set up to improve case management and enhance convenience for litigants. This development is expected to streamline the functioning of the judiciary in the district.

Justice Sriram Kalpati Rajendran was sworn in as the 43rd Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on 21 July.

The oath ceremony was administered by Governor Haribhau Bagde at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, along with other cabinet members.