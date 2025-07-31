'No Helmet No Petrol' Campaign To Begin In Indore And Bhopal From Tomorrow Plea Challenging Directive Filed

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, July 31 (IANS) A day before district administrations in Madhya Pradesh's two major cities -- Bhopal and Indore are set to begin the 'No Helmet No Petrol' initiatives from Friday, a petition challenging the move has been filed at the High Court on Thursday.

According to official information, petition challenging the directive issued prohibiting the sale of petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets during the campaign, which will remain in force until September 29.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court is likely to hear the matter on Friday.

Indore Collector and District Magistrate (DM) Asheesh Singh chaired a meeting with senior administrative and police officials, petrol pump operators have been instructed to ensure that 'No Helmet No Petrol' will be implemented effectively on Friday onwards.

The meeting organised at the Indore DM office held discussion on various challenges to come before during the implementation of strict traffic rules.

Along with suggestions, the participants also raised their concerns, especially prohibiting the helmetless persons at petrol pumps.

Indore's petrol pump dealer association head Rajendra Singh raised his concern about the safety of employees, especially women at petrol pumps.

"We have women employees also at some petrol pumps. Suppose someone is without helmet and our employees deny him giving petrol, and he/she or they create nuisance, then it would be a concern."

During the long hours meeting, apprehensions were also raised over its impact on business (diesel and petrol) as well effectiveness and practicality as the directive mandates that petrol pumps deny fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

The rule, which prohibits the sale of petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets, has been implemented to improve road safety and reduce fatalities.

Indore and Bhopal district administrations had issued separate directives on this on Wednesday, following a meeting with Retired Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Court's Road Safety Committee, during his visit to Indore on Tuesday.

To support this initiative aimed at promoting road safety and responsible behaviour among two-wheeler riders, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has written a letter to the District Collector suggesting a new directive, which will prohibit entry into government offices for individuals without helmets.

Building on this initiative, the Mayor has now proposed extending the restriction to key government offices, including the collectorate, municipal corporation, police stations and tehsil offices.

In his letter, Bhargav urged the district administration to seriously consider the suggestion and issue appropriate directions at the earliest.

He emphasised that denying entry to helmetless individuals could become a vital step in enhancing community awareness and road safety standards across the city.