Starknightmt Celebrates 8 Years With Biggest Anniversary Sale Yet
NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight years ago, StarknightMT began with a simple idea: UTV/ATV owners shouldn't have to choose between quality and cost. Built for riders who push their machines every weekend-whether hauling, exploring, or working the land-StarknightMT has spent eight years growing alongside the community it serves.
"Eight years is a big milestone," says Steven H., co-founder at StarknightMT. "We owe it all to the customers who trust us to be part of their adventures. This sale is our way of giving back and inviting even more riders to join the journey."
From August 1-24, the StarknightMT Anniversary Sale 2025 brings exclusive offers designed to thank riders for eight years of trust and support:
Up to 40% OFF Select products
Flash sales : 16% OFF new arrivals (Aug. 9-10 & 16-17)
14% OFF sitewide orders $159+
Free gifts: keychain on $100+, cap on $350+
8 new subscribers win $500 in gift cards ($100×2, $50×6)
3 subscribers win 50% off a soundbar via prize wheel
Build for Trail and Task
Since its start at the 2016 SEMA Show, StarknightMT has stayed committed to three core values:
Reliability-If we wouldn't use it ourselves, we don't sell it.
Accessibility-Price it right. Build it right.
User-Centric Thinking-Every product starts with rider feedback.
"We never wanted to be just another accessories brand," added Steven H. "Our products are designed for real-world use-tested by real owners, refined relentlessly, and built for the long haul. 'Built for Trail and Task' is more than a slogan; it's our promise."
From windshields and seat covers to storage solutions , gun racks , soft cab enclosures and beyond, every StarknightMT product is built for everyday use and backed by the community that inspired it.
Join the Celebration
The Anniversary Sale is a limited-time opportunity to upgrade your ride and enjoy exclusive rewards. Explore more at starknightmt between August 1 and August 24 .
About StarknightMT
Founded in 2017, StarknightMT is a leading provider of high-performance aftermarket UTV/ATV parts and accessories. Built on the values of reliability, accessibility, and user-centric design, StarknightMT delivers durable, purpose-built products for riders who work, haul, hunt, and explore every weekend.
This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source.
