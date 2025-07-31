East Bengal FC Extends Contracts Of 14 Women's Team Players Ahead Of New Season

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) East Bengal FC has announced the contract extensions of 14 key players of their women's team for various durations ahead of the 2025-26 season, including goalkeepers Panthoi Chanu and Mamani Das, and defenders Sarita Yumnam, Sathi Debnath, Supriya Kispotta, and Riya Sarkar for one season.

Those who have their contracts extended for one season also include midfielders Karthika Angamuthu, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sangita Basfore, and Thandamoni Baskey, and forwards Soumya Guguloth, Sulanjana Raul, Sandhya Maity, and Resty Nanziri have been retained for the upcoming season. Six players – Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sushmita Lepcha, Buli Sarkar, Astam Oraon, and Naorem Priyangka Devi – were signed on two-year contracts last season.

Under head coach Anthony Andrews' tutelage, EB Women have an outstanding 2024-25 season, winning the domestic league double – the Indian Women's League (IWL) in April, followed by the Calcutta Women's Football League (also known as the 'Kanyashree Cup') in May.

By winning their maiden IWL title, the 'Moshal Girls' will represent India in the preliminary stage of the AFC Women's Champions League in late August, where they have been placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong's Kitchee SC and Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown FC.

The extensions include those of Indian internationals Panthoi, Karthika, Sandhiya, Sangita, Soumya, and Sulanjana, and Ugandan international Resty. Panthoi was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of IWL 2024-25 and the Best Goalkeeper of the 2024 -25 season by the AIFF.

Soumya was bestowed with the AIFF Women's Player of the Year award for her consistent performances for her club and the national team. She was the leading Indian scorer in IWL 2024 -25 with 9 goals. A regular starter for the club and the national team, Karthika was EEB's top scorer during their triumphant CWFL 2025 campaign with 7 goals. She also scored an IWL goal against HOPS FC in Kalyani.

During Sweety's injury layoff, young Sathi adapted to the centre-back position and partnered the vastly experienced Ashalata, who is the first and only player so far to make 100+ appearances for the Indian women's national team.

Sangita, one of the current captains of the Indian women's national team, scored 4 goals, including a brace in the deciding fixture against Thailand, during the Blue Tigresses' recent AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, helping them enter the main group stage of the tournament.

Speaking about these extensions, Emami East Bengal FC Women's head coach Anthony Andrews said,“These players embody everything we value as a club – not just the on-field quality, but also the mentality, discipline, and drive that define East Bengal's identity. They understand our style, embrace the demands, and bring the kind of presence that lifts standards. Extending their contracts is a big step towards building continuity, raising the bar, and shaping a culture that can help us achieve great things for the club and our fans this season.”

The player registrations are subject to the completion of regulatory processes.