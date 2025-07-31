CNCF Unveils Schedule For 10Th Anniversary Edition Of Kubecon + Cloudnativecon North America

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America returns Nov. 10–13 in Atlanta, bringing the global community together to celebrate CNCF's 10th anniversary and explore what's next for cloud native infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025 , taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, from November 10–13, 2025. The event will bring together adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities. This year's event also marks CNCF's 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of community-driven innovation and cloud native progress.

Cloud native development has moved from trend to standard practice. The CNCF Annual Survey 2024 shows that nearly a quarter of organizations now rely almost entirely on cloud native approaches, with another third using them for most workloads. Kubernetes, which marked its 10-year anniversary in 2024 , has become the backbone of modern infrastructure, serving as the foundational layer for many of these environments. As CNCF celebrates its own 10-year milestone, this year's event offers a moment to reflect on the community's collective progress and the technologies shaping the next decade of cloud native.

"KubeCon + CloudNativeCon has always been the highlight point for the cloud native community, but this year's event carries even more weight," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "Ten years in, we're not just seeing growth, we're seeing a larger scale and a sharper focus on modern infrastructure challenges. This schedule showcases the hard problems teams are solving every day, from scaling platform engineering practices to adapting cloud native patterns for AI workloads."

The schedule highlights key cloud native trends and technologies. Attendees can choose from 300+ keynotes , lightning talks , maintainer track session , and CFP breakout session . 40 CNCF Project Lightning Talks are also available Monday, November 10, and are available to all attendees. View the full schedule .

Highlights at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2025 include:

AI + ML

As AI workloads grow more demanding, cloud native technologies provide the scalable, flexible infrastructure needed to support them. Kubernetes has become a critical foundation for deploying, managing, and evolving machine learning systems in production. View the full AI + ML track here .

Speaker Highlight:

Models as Microservices, Platforms as Partners: Collaboratively Building ML Infra at Hinge -Stephanie Pavlick, Hinge

Observability

As systems become more distributed, observability plays a critical role in ensuring performance and uptime. It enables teams to detect issues faster, improve system resilience, and reduce the risk of change. View the full Observability Track .

Speaker Highlight:

Designing for Observability: From Noise To Insight -Andrea Chomiak, Dash0

Platform Engineering

Platform engineering has become central to managing the growing complexity of cloud native systems. It enables teams to streamline operations, scale infrastructure reliably, and build internal platforms that accelerate development. View the full Platform Engineering Track .

Speaker Highlights:



Managing a Million Infra Resources at Spotify: Designing the Platform To Manage Change at Scale -Oliver Soell & Fredrik Sommar, Spotify Not Forking Around: Leveraging NRI To Extend Kubernetes at Scale -Johan Jensen & Wesley Bermbach, Uber

Operations + Performance

Scaling Kubernetes introduces new challenges in resource efficiency, workload orchestration, and performance optimization. As usage increases, teams must adapt their operational models to maintain speed, reliability, and control. View the full Operations + Performance Track .

Speaker Highlights:

Taming Rollout Risks in Distributed Web Apps: A Location-Aware Gradual Deployment Approach -Angela Victorio, American Airlines

Evicted! All the Ways Kubernetes Kills Your Pods (and How To Avoid Them) -Ahmet Alp Balkan, LinkedIn

Cloud Native Experience

Sustaining open source growth requires governance models that adapt as projects mature. Evolving contributor roles, shared ownership, and clear responsibilities are key to building durable, inclusive communities. View the full Cloud Native Experience Track .

Speaker Highlights:



Shaping LTS Together: What We've Learned the Hard Way -Nikhita Raghunath & Nikhila Kamath, Broadcom; Micah Hausler, AWS; Jeremy Rickard, Microsoft The Missing Manual for Open Source Community Sustainability -Taylor Dolezal, Merly & Erica Hughberg, Tetrate

CNCF Hosted Co-Located Events

CNCF-hosted co-located events on Monday, November 10, offer deep dives into specific cloud native technologies. These one-day, community-led events focus on areas like security, AI, and service mesh. All-Access Pass registration is required.

Registration

Standard registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America is available until Tuesday, August 26, 11:59 PM EDT. Attendees can choose between a KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Only Pass or an All-Access Pass that includes entry to CNCF-hosted co-located events.

Scholarships

The Dan Kohn scholarship program provides complimentary registration to support community members from underrepresented groups who would not otherwise be able to attend CNCF events. Applications are open through September 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM PDT.

Sponsorship

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors : Google Cloud , HAProxy , Microsoft Azure , Oracle , Red Hat, and Solo ; Platinum Sponsors : Akamai , AWS , CAST AI , Chainguard , Dash0 , Datadog , DDN , Heroku , IBM , Isovalent , Kubecost, an IBM company , Nutanix , Octopus Deploy , Portworx by Pure Storage , ScaleOps , Splunk, a Cisco company , SUSE , Tintri , VMware by Broadcom , as well as all of our Gold, Silver, and Start-up & End User sponsors .

Companies interested in sponsoring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America should submit a request to [email protected] by Friday, August 22. To learn more, view the sponsorship prospectus .

Additional Resources



CNCF Newsletter

CNCF Twitter

CNCF Website

Learn About CNCF Membership Learn About the CNCF End User Community

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open-source software stack across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The CNCF hosts critical components of global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy, bringing together top developers, end users, and vendors. Supported by over 800 members, including the world's largest technology companies and over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, visit .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Thornhill

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED