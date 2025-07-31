There's Still Time To Plan A Summer Getaway To Experience Spa Indulgences, Culinary Delights And Hotel Deals On Miami Beach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Miami Beach welcomes travelers looking to savor the summer season with a selection of specials that bring the best of the destination to the forefront – including marquee discounts at travel-worthy restaurants, new experiences at luxury hotels and relaxing spa treatments at a value price," says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Visitors can easily make the most of the season and enjoy savings and offers that have been specifically developed to make travel more accessible and budget-friendly, without sacrificing service and quality."

Travelers can relax and embrace tranquility in some of the most serene spa settings in the world this summer. Through August 31, top-tier spas throughout Miami Beach, including Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach, Bamford Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach and The Spa at Carillon Miami, are offering indulgent treatments at specially priced rates of $109, $159, and $199 - up to 40% off regular pricing through the annual Miami Spa Months program. From oceanfront massages to botanical body therapies, spa-lovers are invited to take advantage of this limited-time offering.

Explore the flavors of Miami Beach this summer and experience the best of the beach's vibrant food scene during Miami Spice Restaurant Months. Pre-fixe, three-course meals start at $35 for lunch or brunch, and $45 or $60 for dinner at participating top restaurants including Lucky Cat, Aguasal and Stubborn Seed. Great food is a hallmark of any great getaway, and Miami Beach serves up everything from coastal Mediterranean flavors to bold Latin American cuisine with many restaurants led by celebrated culinary teams and notable Chefs like Jeremy Ford, Gordon Ramsey and José Andrés.

With spa indulgences and culinary delights top-of-mind this summer, a getaway to Miami Beach isn't complete without an elevated hotel experience. Be among the first to experience the newly-opened Shelborne by Proper, where guests booking the Summer Opening Offer can enjoy up to 25% off room rates and up to a $70 daily breakfast credit. Stay three nights at the Carillon Wellness Resort and enjoy an extra night complimentary, providing more time to soak up the sun, indulge in spa treatments, meditate by the sea, work out, eat delicious food or do absolutely nothing. Celebrate the opening of Andaz Miami Beach with an irresistible offer of up to 25% off and receive a $100 resort credit with a minimum two-night stay. Nestled on historic Collins Avenue and just steps from the ocean, a Miami Beach escape at Andaz awaits with style, luxury, and unforgettable experiences.

Travelers visiting destination restaurants, spas and hotels can also enjoy $1 parking. The City of Miami Beach is offering $1-per-hour parking for up to three hours per session during the month of August at all municipal lots, garages, and on-street parking zones. To unlock the rate, simply use the ParkMobile app, enter the zone number, and apply the prompted promo code. Each user gets up to 15 discounted sessions (45 hours total) to use at their convenience.

"Summer is one of the most optimal seasons to experience Miami Beach. In addition to a selection of limited-time deals, the EXP Miami Beach Tours App is available to download in the App Store or Google Play and features year-round itineraries featuring complimentary art tours, iconic landmark recommendations and intel from Miami Beach locals to make the most of any getaway," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Travelers interested in additional deals and specialty offers can sign up for our dedicated monthly newsletter featuring more information and deals on hotel stays, special events, and experiences."

Plan a summer getaway to Miami Beach now and follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and visit Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca) to sign up for the monthly newsletter.

