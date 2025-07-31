Garageexperts® Celebrates Landmark Expansion With Opening Of First Montana Franchise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Montanans take pride in their homes and their hard work, and GarageExperts delivers the kind of craftsmanship and quality that reflects that spirit," said. "We're bringing more than just garage makeovers to the region - we're offering durable, American-made solutions that help people get the most out of their space, whether it's for work, play, or storage. I'm excited to introduce a brand that stands for quality, reliability, and smart design to homeowners in Southwest Montana."

With over two decades of experience as a residential superintendent for construction projects and real estate agent, Tritthart brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his new role. His unique blend of experience in both construction and real estate gives him a comprehensive perspective, allowing him to expertly manage every project detail while intuitively understanding the needs and priorities of his customers. The Bozeman franchise will serve homeowners all throughout Montana.

"I've always loved being in the garage - it's where I tinker, create, and make memories," said Tritthart . "What truly sets GarageExperts apart is the integrity of the team and the support system. From day one, corporate was upfront and supportive, and it feels good to be part of a network that genuinely cares."

GarageExperts of Southwest Montana introduces homeowners to professional installation of high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic floor coatings, as well as customizable cabinetry and storage solutions designed to maximize space and utility. Tritthart, who values products made in America and understands the unique needs of Montana's homeowners, is committed to offering attainable, top-quality garage transformations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rich Tritthart and Southwest Montana as the first GarageExperts location in the state," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts . "Rich's dedication to honest service, his extensive background in construction, and his genuine connection to his market embody the core values of our brand. We look forward to seeing him bring lasting value and innovation to homeowners and businesses across the region."

As one of the only vertically integrated franchises in the home improvement industry, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to join a proven business model with robust training and support. Franchisees have access to exclusive product lines, ongoing marketing resources, and a national network of professionals. With low overhead and the flexibility to scale, GarageExperts is ideal for individuals seeking a recession-resistant business with long-term growth potential. For additional information about franchising with GarageExperts, visit .

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-performance epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a limited-lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

