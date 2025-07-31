Richmond American Set To Build New Community In Culpeper County

More about Piedmont Estates:



Exceptional new homes with open layouts

Thoughtfully designed ranch & two-story floor plans

Approx. 2,000 to 4,160 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Easy access to shopping, dining, recreation & other amenities in downtown Culpeper Within commuting distance of Warrenton, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Manassas & the Stafford County area

Piedmont Estates will be located at the intersection of Routes 211 and 229 in Jeffersonton. Call 540.790.6836 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

