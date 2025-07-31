Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For August 2025
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
- For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the July rate of $1.097 per GJ to $0.834 per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $0.667 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.167 per GJ for July and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $67 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
- For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the August regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the July rate of $1.097 per GJ to $0.834 per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for August supplies of approximately $0.667 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.167 per GJ for July and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for August based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $53 in the South.
Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.
Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website
