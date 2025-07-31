Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Availability Of 2025 Half-Year Financial Report


2025-07-31 12:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Press Release

Paris – July 31, 2025 – EUROAPI posted today its 2025 condensed Half-Year Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This document is available for consultation and downloading on EUROAPI's website: .

This report includes notably the 2025 half-year management report, the consolidated financial statements on 30 June 2025, and the Statutory Auditors' review report on the half-yearly financial information.


Financial agenda (all dates to be confirmed)

  • 3 March 2026: FY 2025 Results
  • 27 May 2026: 2026 AGM
  • 28 July 2026: H1 2026 results

About EUROAPI
EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 employees every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Relations contact:
Laurence Bollack
Tel. : +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19
...



Investor Relations contacts:
Sophie Palliez-Capian
Tel. : +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51
...

Léa Massonneau
Tel. : +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50
...

Attachment

  • EUROAPI - Press release - July 31, 2025

