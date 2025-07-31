Buglocon Capital Management Launches Discretionary Mandate Service For Global HNW Clients

Buglocon Capital Management

The new service offers fully delegated portfolio management with a focus on multi-asset global allocation and risk-adjusted performance.

LONDON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buglocon Capital Management Ltd has launched a new Discretionary Mandate Service for high-net-worth (HNW) clients, marking a strategic step in expanding its global investment management capabilities. This fully delegated investment solution allows qualified clients to entrust the firm with day-to-day portfolio decisions aligned to their objectives, risk tolerance, and long-term goals.

The service will initially be available to clients in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, and is built on a multi-asset investment framework incorporating public markets, private strategies, and alternative assets. Portfolios will be tailored through institutional-grade asset allocation models and monitored continuously by the firm's investment committee.

“Our HNW clients are increasingly looking for comprehensive solutions that reduce decision fatigue and ensure timely execution,” said a member of the portfolio strategy team.“This mandate gives them peace of mind with strategic oversight, especially in volatile markets.”

Clients will receive quarterly strategy briefings, real-time dashboard access, and direct engagement with their dedicated advisor team. The firm has also integrated ESG filters and long-term capital preservation modules into the platform.

Enrollment for the service opens in November 2025, with minimum thresholds set at USD 5 million per mandate.

About Buglocon Capital Management:

Buglocon Capital Management Ltd is an independent wealth management firm specializing in global asset allocation, private advisory services, and long-term investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and international entrepreneurs. Headquartered in the United States, the firm is committed to discretion, independence, and performance.

