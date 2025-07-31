Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Desert Oasis Awaits: Summerwell La Quinta Pre-Leasing Now

Desert Oasis Awaits: Summerwell La Quinta Pre-Leasing Now


2025-07-31 12:16:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We're excited to welcome future residents to Summerwell La Quinta, an ideal option for those seeking the comfort and lifestyle of a single-family home without the responsibilities of ownership," said Musashi Liu, Director of Development at Greystar. "Summerwell La Quinta is a fantastic location, nestled in a vibrant resort area offering plenty of entertainment options in the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Indian Wells, Summerwell La Quinta offers something for everyone."

Community Amenities:

Residents of Summerwell La Quinta will enjoy a suite of upscale amenities designed for comfort, wellness, and connection, including:

  • Resort-style pool with cabanas
  • Elegant outdoor fireside lounge for relaxing under the stars
  • Fully equipped fitness center and yoga lawn
  • Fenced Dog park
  • Sophisticated clubhouse featuring stylish lounge areas for relaxation and socializing
  • Dedicated co-working spaces

Residences:

Summerwell La Quinta features 240 single-family rental homes, available in two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans ranging from approximately 1,000 to 2,400 square feet.

All Homes Feature:

  • Quartz countertops and backsplash
  • Smart home technology
  • Ultra-fast internet available with speeds up to 2 Gbps, powered by Spectrum
  • Shaker-style cabinetry
  • Wood-style flooring
  • Open-concept layouts
  • Spacious fenced-in yards
  • Stainless steel appliances
  • Full-sized washer and dryers
  • EV Charging Outlets

Select residences also feature:

  • Oversized closets
  • Attached one or two-car garages
  • Spacious dining areas
  • Private office spaces for work or study
  • Premium laundry rooms
  • Doggy doors (in select units)

Prime Location:

Situated adjacent to PGA West, home to six championship golf courses and The Desert Classic Golf Tournament, Summerwell La Quinta offers a central location just three miles from the Empire Polo Grounds, host of numerous world-class events. The community is also within easy reach of historic downtown La Quinta, Palm Springs and a wide array of retail, dining, healthcare and recreational options.

Nearby conveniences include Ralphs, Trader Joe's, Walmart and the Coachella Shopping Center. John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital is just five miles away. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy proximity to Bear Creek Trail, the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains and several local casinos.

For more information, please visit the onsite leasing center at 55150 Monroe St., La Quinta, CA 92253.

Website:

SOURCE Greystar

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109869169

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search