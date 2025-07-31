Desert Oasis Awaits: Summerwell La Quinta Pre-Leasing Now

"We're excited to welcome future residents to Summerwell La Quinta, an ideal option for those seeking the comfort and lifestyle of a single-family home without the responsibilities of ownership," said Musashi Liu, Director of Development at Greystar. "Summerwell La Quinta is a fantastic location, nestled in a vibrant resort area offering plenty of entertainment options in the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Indian Wells, Summerwell La Quinta offers something for everyone."

Community Amenities:

Residents of Summerwell La Quinta will enjoy a suite of upscale amenities designed for comfort, wellness, and connection, including:



Resort-style pool with cabanas



Elegant outdoor fireside lounge for relaxing under the stars



Fully equipped fitness center and yoga lawn



Fenced Dog park



Sophisticated clubhouse featuring stylish lounge areas for relaxation and socializing

Dedicated co-working spaces

Residences:

Summerwell La Quinta features 240 single-family rental homes, available in two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans ranging from approximately 1,000 to 2,400 square feet.

All Homes Feature:



Quartz countertops and backsplash



Smart home technology



Ultra-fast internet available with speeds up to 2 Gbps, powered by Spectrum



Shaker-style cabinetry



Wood-style flooring



Open-concept layouts



Spacious fenced-in yards



Stainless steel appliances



Full-sized washer and dryers

EV Charging Outlets

Select residences also feature:



Oversized closets



Attached one or two-car garages



Spacious dining areas



Private office spaces for work or study



Premium laundry rooms

Doggy doors (in select units)

Prime Location:

Situated adjacent to PGA West, home to six championship golf courses and The Desert Classic Golf Tournament, Summerwell La Quinta offers a central location just three miles from the Empire Polo Grounds, host of numerous world-class events. The community is also within easy reach of historic downtown La Quinta, Palm Springs and a wide array of retail, dining, healthcare and recreational options.

Nearby conveniences include Ralphs, Trader Joe's, Walmart and the Coachella Shopping Center. John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital is just five miles away. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy proximity to Bear Creek Trail, the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains and several local casinos.

For more information, please visit the onsite leasing center at 55150 Monroe St., La Quinta, CA 92253.

Website:

