Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teledyne Lecroy Introduces Oakgate Pcie 6.0 Nvme SSD Validation Solution


2025-07-31 12:16:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Purpose-Built for High-Speed Compliance and Debugging for PCIe 6.0 and NVMe SSD Validation

LOOMIS, Calif., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a global leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, announces the availability of its PCI Express® 5 ULTRA Test Solutions , now supporting both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 for NVMe SSD validation and compliance.

Validate PCIe 5.0 SSDs today and seamlessly transition to PCIe 6.0 validation using the same appliance-requiring only minimal additional investment. OakGate's ULTRA solutions empower validation engineers to assess functionality, performance, and compliance under real-world traffic conditions.

Key features include:

  • High-throughput traffic generation and performance benchmarks
  • Automated test execution with programmable power cycling, voltage margining, and error injection
  • Side-band control, power state sequencing, and in-depth protocol analysis
  • Open API support for integration with existing automation frameworks

Leveraging the mature SVF/EnduroTM software environment, this solution accelerates time-to-market by identifying complex edge cases early in the development cycle. With proven interoperability and deep protocol visibility, the ULTRA solution enables teams to confidently validate PCIe 5.0 and 6.0 SSDs against the latest NVMe standards.

Availability
OakGate test appliances for PCIe 6.0 SSD can be ordered now. To schedule a demo or request a product brief, contact Teledyne LeCroy 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate web site at OakGate SSD Test Solutions .

About Teledyne LeCroy
 Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy .

© 2025 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIe and PCI Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Technical contact:

Rob Dobson, Director of Product Mgmt. & Marketing, Test Appliances

916-618-2372

Customer contact:

Teledyne LeCroy OakGate Customer Care Center

916-652-5132

Website:

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

